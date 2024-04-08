Argos has slashed the price of its egg chairs by £100 – upgrade your garden with this statement outdoor seating
There's no denying that an egg chair is a must-have for any outdoor space come springtime – and Argos is offering a price for some bestsellers that we simply can't refuse.
As we comfortably settle into April, we're thankfully starting to see sunnier days ahead. It's the perfect time to get your best garden furniture sets back out for the season in preparation for weekends spent relaxing outdoors.
Thankfully, the trusty Argos garden furniture sale is stocked back up with a selection of stunning garden egg chairs with discounts of nearly £100 off their original retail price.
Argos Egg Chair deals
Argos Home Jaye Rattan Effect Hanging Egg Chair - Grey | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624752-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/8867063" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £280 now £186 at Argos
This stylish hanging egg chair is the perfect cocoon for ultimate relaxation, creating a real wow point in your garden.
Argos Home Jaye Hanging Egg Chair - Black | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624752-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/9473315" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £280 now £186 at Argos
This hanging egg chair boasts a woven black rattan design with grey cushions which looks sleek, stylish, and contemporary.
Habitat Kora Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair - Grey | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624752-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/9540815" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £200 now £133 at Argos
This striking grey egg-shaped pod is comfy and contemporary, perfect for decorating an outdoor space or even as an indoor seating staple.
Not just one but three egg chairs to choose from, Argos' offerings are hot and are selling quickly among other online shoppers on the website. All of these egg chairs are coming in at under £200, undercutting the garden furniture deals of many other retailers.
Place them outside to create the ultimate cocoon for relaxing in the shade with a cuppa and a book. Better yet, the slimline designs of these garden egg chairs are perfect for small gardens, ensuring style for outdoor spaces of any size.
You can even consider putting these statement chairs in a conservatory, lounge, or bedroom for a similar effect during the off-season, proving their practicality long after the end of the spring and summer months when the weather ultimately gets a little drearier again.
However, seeing as we're only just welcoming the onset of brighter and sunnier days, best believe we're mainly focused on bagging these egg chairs as gorgeous patio furniture we plan to enjoy outdoors all season long.
We'll be racing you to the best seat on the patio.
