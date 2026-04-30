Garden furniture experts are warning homeowners to always remove their garden furniture covers in sunny weather - even if you're not using your garden furniture.

If you’ve invested in the best garden furniture , you’ll likely have snapped up a cover, too, to ensure your seating is protected against the elements. This is especially true in winter when the weather is even less predictable, and if you have a small shed or lack storage space.

However, in sunny weather, experts want you to remove the covers even if you’re not using your furniture. This is because covers can trap heat and moisture, and even warp, in sunny weather, ultimately damaging your furniture. Here’s everything you need to know.

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The warning

I imagine your garden furniture covers are not something you pay much attention to, especially if you have a weatherproof cover, such as Argos Home’s Deluxe Patio Cover (£47) . However, some covers, especially PVC ones, can have a negative effect on your furniture in sunny weather.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

‘Garden furniture covers should be removed in sunny weather as they can trap heat and moisture underneath, turning them into a mini greenhouse. Whilst the modern covers won't melt under normal sunlight, cheaper plastics and PVC-based materials can degrade, warp and even stick to surfaces if the temperature is hot enough,’ explains Reilly Gray, Co-Founder of Suns Lifestyle .

‘This buildup in heat and humidity can damage your furniture, causing wood to dry and crack, metal to sweat and potentially corrode (especially if not made from high-quality, weather-resistant materials) and any upholstery to develop mould and mildew.’

Because of this, if the forecast is set to be sunny, remove your furniture covers. Although it has to be said, on the rare occasion the UK has gorgeous sunny weather, we often want to enjoy our garden seating areas anyway!

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For the best protection, put your garden furniture in partial shade when it is really sunny, or you can use UV-resistant finishes such as Ronseal's Garden Clear Matt Furniture Protector, £20, on wood garden furniture.

When to use garden furniture covers

This doesn’t mean your garden furniture covers are redundant. In fact, they can be very useful when used correctly, especially during wet weather.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

‘In practice, I always advise using covers more selectively. They are useful overnight, during heavy rain, or when the furniture isn’t being used for a period of time. On bright, dry days, it’s better to leave furniture uncovered so it can breathe properly,’ advises Mirela Bajic, Senior Garden designer at House Designer .

‘Cushions are the one exception. I always recommend storing those separately in a dry, ventilated space rather than leaving them outside under a cover. Even with a cover, they tend to hold moisture and can quickly develop that damp smell if they are not properly aired.

‘If you are using covers, it’s worth investing in breathable, well-fitted ones rather than fully sealed plastic styles. That small detail makes a big difference in preventing heat and moisture build-up.’

Argos Home Argos Home Deluxe Rectangular Patio Set Cover £47 at Argos This furniture cover is designed to fit standard patio dining sets, and is designed to protect from both sun and rain. Bramblecrest Bramblecrest Bistro Set Water Repellent Garden Furniture Cover, Khaki £67 at John Lewis This bistro set cover is UV and frost-resistant with mesh air vents to prevent trapped moisture. It's best for the Bramblecrest Bistro Set. VonHaus Vonhaus Waterproof Garden Furniture Set Cover £17.99 at Amazon Protect your furniture from sun and rain with this cover. It also has special vents to prevent mould and mildew build-up.

As we head into summer, the prospect of sunny days is more viable. So, if you’re not using your garden furniture on sunny days, remove the covers anyway and let it breathe.