The weather is starting to warm up, and we're catching glimpses of sun through the clouds, which means it's time to get your patio ready for summer. If you are in the market for a new outdoor furniture set, I've spotted the ultimate boho style set, the GoodHome Omalos Matt Beige Rattan effect 4 Seater Coffee set, priced at £500 at B&Q.

It might still feel early to be investing in your outdoor space, but trust me, now is the time to jump if you want to snap up the best garden furniture at a good price. At the top of my summer to-buy list is a new garden furniture set to replace my 6-year-old sofa set, so this is exactly what I'm doing.

I now know exactly what I want this time around. I'm looking for something strong with removable and washable covers, a generous guarantee and comfortable cushions. This coffee set, with its boho vibe and combination of sofa and two swivel armchairs, more than fits the bill.

B&Q Omalos Matt Beige Rattan effect 4 Seater Coffee set £500 at B&Q This set comes with a sofa and two swivel chairs, ideal for a small courtyard garden or patio. B&Q GoodHome Omalos Beige Metal 2 seater Bistro set £300 at B&Q If you don't have space for an outdoor sofa, this bistro set features just the coffee table and two swivel armchairs.

However, if you're also a fan, I'd recommend acting fast as the two-seater version sold out super fast last year, and the four-piece set is already proving very popular. I predict this set will likely be sold out by the end of March (if not earlier)

Wrapped in a 5-year guarantee, this steel set is comfortable, stylish and affordable thanks to its £500 price tag. It requires assembly, but it can be delivered straight to your front door if you buy soon. The best part is that you can remove its cushions for cleaning in your washing machine, making maintenance a breeze.

(Image credit: B&Q)

,Imagine this gorgeous set styled on your decking, sitting on a fancy outdoor rug, with colourful outdoor scatter cushions and some fancy outdoor lighting on its small table. It's giving bougie on a £500 budget, and its bathtub-style chairs will bring comfort to your patio, with their deep back and seat cushions providing all-day support.

A good garden furniture set will last you for at least 5 years, if not more — so it's worth buying something with a timeless feel. Boho garden ideas have been an enduring trend for the last decade, so I'm confident this set will not date quickly.

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However, B&Q isn't the only brand knocking it out of the park with their boho-looking garden furniture this year. Here are a few other pieces I'm also considering.

Alternatives

Habitat Habitat Global Garden Sofa Set £200 at Habitat UK If you're on a tight budget, this set is less than half the price of the B&Q version and has a similar boho feel and set up. La Redoute Olva Ruffled Parasol £149.99 at La Redoute UK A parasol is a great way to add some extra style and protection from the sun to your garden. I love this unique ruffled stripe version. Very Columbia 4 Seater Dining Set £499 at very.co.uk I can't get over how expensive this dining set looks. It lends itself to a more contemporary patio, but will also look chic in a more Ibiza boho-style set up.

Take this as your sign to get your garden spring-ready now, ahead of the clocks springing back at the end of the month.