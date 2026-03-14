I predict B&Q's boho-chic garden furniture set will sell out before the end of March – at £500, this luxe-looking four-piece set is a steal
It comes in a two-seater version too
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The weather is starting to warm up, and we're catching glimpses of sun through the clouds, which means it's time to get your patio ready for summer. If you are in the market for a new outdoor furniture set, I've spotted the ultimate boho style set, the GoodHome Omalos Matt Beige Rattan effect 4 Seater Coffee set, priced at £500 at B&Q.
It might still feel early to be investing in your outdoor space, but trust me, now is the time to jump if you want to snap up the best garden furniture at a good price. At the top of my summer to-buy list is a new garden furniture set to replace my 6-year-old sofa set, so this is exactly what I'm doing.
I now know exactly what I want this time around. I'm looking for something strong with removable and washable covers, a generous guarantee and comfortable cushions. This coffee set, with its boho vibe and combination of sofa and two swivel armchairs, more than fits the bill.
However, if you're also a fan, I'd recommend acting fast as the two-seater version sold out super fast last year, and the four-piece set is already proving very popular. I predict this set will likely be sold out by the end of March (if not earlier)
Wrapped in a 5-year guarantee, this steel set is comfortable, stylish and affordable thanks to its £500 price tag. It requires assembly, but it can be delivered straight to your front door if you buy soon. The best part is that you can remove its cushions for cleaning in your washing machine, making maintenance a breeze.
,Imagine this gorgeous set styled on your decking, sitting on a fancy outdoor rug, with colourful outdoor scatter cushions and some fancy outdoor lighting on its small table. It's giving bougie on a £500 budget, and its bathtub-style chairs will bring comfort to your patio, with their deep back and seat cushions providing all-day support.
A good garden furniture set will last you for at least 5 years, if not more — so it's worth buying something with a timeless feel. Boho garden ideas have been an enduring trend for the last decade, so I'm confident this set will not date quickly.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
However, B&Q isn't the only brand knocking it out of the park with their boho-looking garden furniture this year. Here are a few other pieces I'm also considering.
Alternatives
Take this as your sign to get your garden spring-ready now, ahead of the clocks springing back at the end of the month.
Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners.