Our shopping editor is obsessed with Gozney's Roccbox pizza oven – and it's reduced by £80

Treat your father figure to something extra special this Father's Day with 20% off selected Gozney products – including our shopping editor's favourite pizza oven, knocking £80 off its usual price point and we think it's a steal.

With summer fast approaching comes the season to bring out the outdoor appliances, perfect for grilling fresh food in the sunshine. For dads who are tech-savvy or simply food fanatics, consider treating them this Father's Day, Sunday 18th June, to some of the best pizza ovens and more to ensure he stays with plenty of outdoor entertaining shenanigans all summer long – what are dads for, right?

Gozney Father's Day sale – get 20% off selected products

If you're searching high and wide for a Father's Day gift, it might just be your lucky day as premium outdoor oven brand, Gozney, is hosting a sale from 11th-18th June that falls perfectly for the onset of Father's Day, not to mention, marking the start of summer BBQs and garden parties alike.

If you've been eyeing either the Ideal Home-approved Gozney Roccbox pizza oven, Gozney Dome outdoor oven, or any other outdoor appliance accessories, there's no better time than now to snatch one up than in this sale if you want to make this a Father's Day to remember.

Roccbox Pizza Oven | £399.00 at Gozney Cook restaurant-quality pizza at home with the portable Roccbox, designed for ease of use and unrivalled performance, used by leading chefs and restaurants globally.

The Gozney Roccbox is the outdoor appliance our editor is obsessed with and will be using all summer long, and in the sale you'll be able to get your hands on one for £80 off, bringing it down from £399 to £319.

'After reviewing it, I can safely say the Gozney Roccbox is a fantastic pizza oven and one that will prove invaluable for creating the opportunity for fun summer evenings outdoors. It's a great multi-fuel option with the versatility to cook with either wood or gas. At 20% off, now is a fab time to invest,' says our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary.

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Editor Molly is the Ecommerce Editor for Ideal Home, covering appliances including air fryers, vacuums and more. She tested the Gozney Roccbox at home for two weeks, using both gas and wood to compare the experience. Before her review, she was a pizza oven novice. Now she's tried her hand at it and found it to be a great experience, she's planning on cooking up pizzas and all other sorts of dinners in her Gozney all summer long.

Molly adds, 'And if you've already got a Roccbox, then you can use this Father's Day sale instead to stock up on accessories. I've tried the Gozney turning peel and the pizza rocker – both are real high-quality buys. If your Dad is a pizza lover, he's sure to appreciate the extras to go along with his oven!'

What's more, if you order between the 11th-18th June, you can enjoy 20% off not only on Gozney's Roccbox oven but also on selected accessories, as well as receiving a free cover and placement peel bundle when you order the Gozney Dome.

