I’m calling it, hammocks are the must-have garden seating idea for 2026 – they’re an essential for creating a calm, relaxing space

One thing I’ve spotted consistently across our favourite brands' garden furniture collections this summer is that pretty hammocks are popping up more and more. And this is no coincidence, as hammocks are set out to be the breakout garden seating idea for 2026.

Now I know hammocks are nothing new. In fact, this garden furniture idea dates back over a thousand years, but with garden trends focusing on boosting our wellbeing and sense of self-care, what better way to achieve this than lounging around in a hammock?

Combining both comfort and style, garden hammocks are undoubtedly having a moment for the summer of 2026. Here's why, according to the pros.

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Why are garden hammocks trending?

I’d argue that garden hammocks have never truly gone out of style. There really is no better vessel for an al fresco snooze. So, while this isn’t exactly a ‘new’ trend, what we are seeing is a huge uplift in popularity for hammocks this year.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Consumer data indicates that hammocks are set to be the 'it' accessory for gardens this summer. Across multiple channels, product searches are soaring, for example, searches for 'best garden hammock' and 'buy garden hammock' are up 100% on Google and on Pinterest; searches for 'hammock corner' have risen by 200%. This isn't a blip. This is a category in full breakout,’ says Annabelle Sacher , retail trends lead, MediaVision .

‘But what's really interesting is the rise of 'Hammock Life' on TikTok (+74%). This 'core' is becoming a genuine cultural movement, with users sharing not just product recommendations but how they are building outdoor sanctuaries around their hammocks.'

'The content coincides directly with the rise of stress-related terms and interest in relaxation tactics across all search platforms. Hammocks are becoming a tool for consumers to create peaceful moments and enhance well-being at home.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/ Douglas Gibb)

This well-being trend has plenty of aesthetic appeal and is suitable for small gardens. A hammock can easily be folded up and stashed away, making it a perfect choice for gardens compared to the more popular designs, such as daybeds and garden sofas .

‘I think we’re seeing more ‘pretty’ hammock designs because retailers know that outdoor furniture has to look good now and not just be practical,' says Lee Trethewey, garden furniture expert at Sustainable Furniture .

'People want pieces that feel decorative and look good in their gardens, whether that’s through soft fabrics, stripes, tassels, woven details or colour. A hammock can almost work like an outdoor accessory, meaning it has to look good in the garden,’

‘They’re popular because they give that holiday/escapism feeling without needing a huge amount of space or budget. Even in a small, simple garden, adding a hammock can make the space feel more interesting and unique. '

'They’re also quite flexible, as they can likely be quickly packed away, moved around or added to a frame for more permanence.’

If the prospect of a garden hammock tempts you, these are the prettiest I’ve spotted that you can shop online now.