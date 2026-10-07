These £10 solar lanterns made our garden look instantly more expensive – they're perfect for cosy autumn evenings
The flames look real!
One of my housemates just made the best autumn investment: a solar lantern.
If you’re looking for garden lighting ideas that look far more expensive than they really are, try the Adiwo Solar Flame Hemp Rope Lanterns from Amazon – a single lantern costs just £9.99 (£8.07 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale!), or you can grab a pair for £16.99. They’re solar-powered outdoors (and rechargeable indoors), and they give off the cosiest glow after dark. Equipped with a rustic rope handle, they’re ideal for Halloween parties, autumn decorating, or general warm ambience outdoors and indoors.
Here’s a little bit more about the Adiwo Solar Flame lanterns – and a few pictures of ours working their magic in the garden.
Of all places to buy garden lighting, you can be sure that Amazon has some of the best deals – and the Adiwo Solar Flame Hemp Rope Lanterns are a shining example of outdoor lights that look a lot dearer than their price tag. My housemate hung a couple of them in the various fruit trees around our garden, and they give our garden a really magical feel after dark.
They aren’t just static lights, either: you can choose from two modes, and the flashing option creates a dynamic flame effect, looking just like a real candle behind the frosted plastic.
The lanterns are solar-powered outdoors, which means they recharge naturally from sunlight and they’re super eco-friendly. They provide up to 8-10 hours of continuous light on a full charge, which is more than enough to cover garden parties or cosy evenings snuggled by a patio heater. You don’t even have to switch them on, because the built-in light sensor does it for you at dusk (and then switches the light off when the sun comes up at dawn).
You might be wondering if you can leave the lanterns outdoors in the rain (I know I was), and the answer is that you can: they come with an IP44 waterproof rating, which means they can withstand rain, strong winds and frost.
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Ours reside in the trees, but the Adiwo Solar Flame lanterns would look beautiful hanging from a pergola or perched on a tabletop, too.
My housemate also gifted me one for my bedroom, and even during the day, turned off, the rustic rope looks right at home on my wooden bookshelf (and enchanting during the evening!). Indoors, you can simply charge them via a USB charger within 3-4 hours.
Other affordable solar lanterns
If you’re looking for an affordable way to decorate your garden and create a cosy ambience this autumn, we can’t recommend the Adiwo Solar Flame Hemp Rope Lanterns enough. They’re an absolute steal for the price!
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.