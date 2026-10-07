One of my housemates just made the best autumn investment: a solar lantern.

If you’re looking for garden lighting ideas that look far more expensive than they really are, try the Adiwo Solar Flame Hemp Rope Lanterns from Amazon – a single lantern costs just £9.99 (£8.07 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale!), or you can grab a pair for £16.99. They’re solar-powered outdoors (and rechargeable indoors), and they give off the cosiest glow after dark. Equipped with a rustic rope handle, they’re ideal for Halloween parties, autumn decorating, or general warm ambience outdoors and indoors.

Here’s a little bit more about the Adiwo Solar Flame lanterns – and a few pictures of ours working their magic in the garden.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Adiwo Adiwo Solar Flame Hemp Rope Lantern From £8.07 at Amazon These budget-friendly solar lanterns can be recharged by the sun or a USB cable.

Of all places to buy garden lighting, you can be sure that Amazon has some of the best deals – and the Adiwo Solar Flame Hemp Rope Lanterns are a shining example of outdoor lights that look a lot dearer than their price tag. My housemate hung a couple of them in the various fruit trees around our garden, and they give our garden a really magical feel after dark.

They aren’t just static lights, either: you can choose from two modes, and the flashing option creates a dynamic flame effect, looking just like a real candle behind the frosted plastic.

The lanterns are solar-powered outdoors, which means they recharge naturally from sunlight and they’re super eco-friendly. They provide up to 8-10 hours of continuous light on a full charge, which is more than enough to cover garden parties or cosy evenings snuggled by a patio heater. You don’t even have to switch them on, because the built-in light sensor does it for you at dusk (and then switches the light off when the sun comes up at dawn).

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

You might be wondering if you can leave the lanterns outdoors in the rain (I know I was), and the answer is that you can: they come with an IP44 waterproof rating, which means they can withstand rain, strong winds and frost.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ours reside in the trees, but the Adiwo Solar Flame lanterns would look beautiful hanging from a pergola or perched on a tabletop, too.

My housemate also gifted me one for my bedroom, and even during the day, turned off, the rustic rope looks right at home on my wooden bookshelf (and enchanting during the evening!). Indoors, you can simply charge them via a USB charger within 3-4 hours.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Other affordable solar lanterns

KOOPER Kooper Hanging Outdoor Solar Lights 2 Pack £21.99 at Amazon Another affordable pair of solar lanterns. OxyLED Brown Rattan Effect Solar-Powered Integrated LED Outdoor Lantern £15 at B&Q I love these rattan effect lanterns. RECHOO Rechoo Solar Lights - 2 Pack Hanging Garden Lanterns With LED Bulb £21.99 at Amazon These hanging lanterns are a little different.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to decorate your garden and create a cosy ambience this autumn, we can’t recommend the Adiwo Solar Flame Hemp Rope Lanterns enough. They’re an absolute steal for the price!