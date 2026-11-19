Whenever someone puts ‘security’ and ‘lighting’ in the same sentence, I picture those cold floodlights that throw out a bright white beam – but there are actually various beautiful ways to use outdoor lighting to make your home safer.

Gone are the days of garish outdoor security lights – with a few thoughtful garden lighting ideas up your sleeve, you can curate an outdoor space that seamlessly combines security and gorgeous design. Wall, floor and hanging lights are all valid options – you’ll just need to know how to position them for maximum coverage, and which styles to go for if you want the best look.

If you’re looking for ways to secure your garden from thieves, outdoor security ideas are a brilliant place to start. Here are a few of the best tricks I’ve learned.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

1. Use statement wall lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

If you're going to effectively secure your garden with outdoor security lighting ideas, they need to be bright, and provide plenty of coverage, too.

Usually, homeowners opt for wall porch lighting, for example, or lights that can be hung on a garden wall or fence – and some of the most beautiful styles on offer are also the best at illuminating large areas. The more light you have in your garden at night, the less room there is for thieves to sneak around incognito.

‘For extra security and confidence, use switch-based lights with strong illumination – especially if you have cameras,’ says Claire Bassett, Lights4fun’s in-house lighting trends expert.

‘The Ebony Lantern Wall Light serves as both a practical and stylish option. A true statement piece, it’s a modern take on the classic lantern – the bulb is completely housed by glass sides and a black metal lantern frame, perfect for use all year round.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

B&Q Fixed Matt Black Mains-Powered Outdoor Wall Light With Up & Down Installation £12 at B&Q A timeless lantern wall light that's powered by the mains. Outdoor security lights can be stylish! 4lite 4lite Marinus Outdoor Up Down Wall Light Pack of 2 £85.99 at Amazon These up-down wall lights can be used all over the garden, but I think they're perfect for framing a front or back door. Lights4fun Ebony Lantern Wall Light £39.99 at Lights4fun I love this modern take on an outdoor wall lantern. It's a real statement piece.

2. Light entry points to the home

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Woolley)

To make wall lighting even more specific for outdoor security, you’ll need to focus on key areas like entryways. There's a reason you often see signature wall lanterns and up and down wall lights framing a front or back door – they're the areas that homeowners are most keen to protect, and illuminating them can make a home feel more secure (and look cosier, too).

‘The most obvious way to use outdoor lighting for security is to light up entry points to the home,’ says Jon Saeed, co-founder and managing director of LightingLegends.com . ‘Think driveways, side entrances and gardens.’

It's worth thinking about the distribution of light, too. There are a few garden lighting mistakes you’ll need to avoid along the way, though.

‘A common mistake we see homeowners make is focusing on how bright the light is in these places rather than how much of the property it illuminates,’ explains Jon. ‘Wide-angle lighting is particularly useful for these, as it helps spread the light over a wider area and helps make sure fewer spots are left in darkness.’

You could even try a wall washer like this 1000mm Warm White Wall Wash Linear Light from B&Q to illuminate long lengths of wall at a time.

3. Go for stylish motion-sensor lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Motion-sensor lights are one of those security measures that burglars hate. What begins as a garden shrouded in darkness suddenly becomes a bright notification that someone’s entered your space – and contrary to popular belief, sensor lighting doesn’t have to be unattractive.

Take this Varennes Fixed PIR Motion Sensor Outdoor Lantern Wall Light from B&Q , for example – it’s a beautiful classic lantern that can detect movement up to eight metres away, and it has a dusk-to-dawn sensor, too.

‘For side gates and back doors, motion sensor lights work well as there tends to be less movement,’ says Jon.

‘They’re also great for other dark spots around sheds and outbuildings. These are areas thieves will assume won’t be lit up, so homeowners should pay attention to them. If movement is detected, the area will light up and make anyone attempting to break in think twice about what they are doing as they’re much more likely to be seen and caught.’

Litecraft Litecraft Edgworth Anthracite Outdoor Wall Light With Pir Sensor £44 at B&Q Invest in a gorgeously understated light like this outdoor motion-sensor wall light. 4lite 4lite Antheia Solar Outdoor Wall Light £25 at Amazon This motion-sensor outdoor security light looks a bit like a mushroom! Victorian Plumbing Ellis & Co Outdoor Black Security Sensor Wall Light £49.95 at Victorian Plumbing Or, go for classic bright spotlights. These motion sensor wall lights are a little more attractive than traditional floodlights.

4. Invest in illuminating patio heaters

(Image credit: Getty Images/TimAbramowitz)

Who knew patio heaters could double up as outdoor security lighting ideas?

I'd certainly never thought of it – but according to InstaShade’s Charles Irvine, models with integrated lighting (even if it’s from the heat source itself) can throw a layer of protection over garden seating areas – especially if it makes you more likely to spend time outdoors after dusk.

‘For colder evenings, choose pieces that light and heat at the same time,’ says Charles. ‘The BEEM pendant, for example, combines lighting and heating in one design, so the seating area stays warm, lit and in use after sunset. A garden that’s lived in after dark is naturally more secure.’

The Ideal Home team rate the Kettler Kalos Copper Lantern Electric Patio Heater, which you can buy from John Lewis, but if you're after a more intense glow with a cosy ambience, it's worth buying a gas patio heater like the Outsunny Propane Standing Patio Heater (available at Wayfair).

‘Position your lit seating area where it can be seen from the house,’ adds Charles. ‘Stand at the kitchen window after dark and check the view. If it looks beautiful to you, it also means anyone in the garden is in full view.’

5. Line paths with solar lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images / Olga Rolenko)

Outdoor security lighting ideas aren’t just about deterring thieves – they’re also crucial safety measures for yourself after dark.

Solar path lights like these Richmond Solar Stake Lights from Lights4fun can be a gamechanger, helping you navigate pathways at night. They’re more sustainable than regular stake lights, too.

‘Solar-powered sensor stake lights could be the perfect pick for lining along a path, as they can easily be positioned along walkways and borders to improve visibility while also creating an enchanting atmosphere,’ says Claire.

‘An eco-conscious option, they store energy throughout the day to offer a soft, welcoming glow deep into the night. They are also able to withstand the harsher conditions the weather brings, requiring no wires or faff – all you do is push them straight into turf or flower beds.’

Even in the darker winter months, Claire says solar lights perform well – you’ll just need to position them in a bright spot away from trees and large obstructions for maximum charging time during the day (it’s something everyone should know about solar lights before buying them!).

Lights4fun 6 Richmond Solar Stake Lights £34.99 at Lights4fun Gorgeous lantern-style solar stake lights for garden borders. Habitat Habitat Warm White Solar Stake Lights £18 at Argos Delicate solar stake lights in a set of 10. Habitat Habitat Warm White Solar Stake Light - Set of 2 £15 at Habitat I really like these warm-white solar stake lights, too.

6. Highlight seating areas

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee Photography)

An illuminated garden seating area is also an effective deterrent against thieves, because it makes an outdoor space look occupied. And, of course, it gives you a cosy place to sit (especially if you pair it with an aforementioned patio heater).

‘My favourite trick is to treat your parasol as a giant lampshade,’ says Charles. ‘Light the underside of the canopy and it reflects a warm, diffused glow over the whole seating area, turning it into an outdoor room after dark.’

You could also hop on a few pergola lighting ideas and hang a pendant light from the frame, like the LG Outdoor Ravello Woven Rattan Rechargeable Garden Pendant Lamp from John Lewis.

Or, try lighting an existing parasol like Charles suggested using this Patio Umbrella Light with LED Edison Bulbs from Amazon.

Use these pretty outdoor security lighting ideas to keep your garden and home safe. As Charles says, 'a well-lit garden is a well-protected one.’