Ideal Home Awards 2026 garden winners – the best outdoor brands and products of the year, selected by our panel of experts

We can't wait to share the Ideal Home Awards 2026 garden winners with you – there are some really exciting outdoor products and brands to add to your radar this year.

Our panel of experts have assessed the best garden furniture, lighting and more to narrow down a list of 2026's market-leading products for outdoor living. Below, you'll find our favourites from each category, and a few others we've highly commended, too.

Retailer of the year: Charles Bentley

(Image credit: Charles Bentley)

This year, we had our eyes peeled for a retailer that offers a broad range of outdoor living products without compromising on quality – and Charles Bentley delivers both.

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‘A family-run British brand with oodles of heritage, Charles Bentley offers everything you need for outdoor living in one spot, from furniture to BBQ, storage and accessories,' says Ginevra Benedetti, Ideal Home's Deputy Editor (Print).

Charles Bentley’s thoughtful range of outdoor living solutions, from seating to fire pits and barbecues, seamlessly combines style with affordability. With over 165 years to its name, it’s a worthy winner.

Best charcoal BBQ: Masterbuilt Masterbuilt Gravity Series 1150

(Image credit: Masterbuilt)

For that authentic charcoal flavour and digital precision, the Masterbuilt Masterbuilt Gravity Series 1150 was the best charcoal BBQ we judged at the Ideal Home Awards 2026.

'Masters of barbecuing, Masterbuilt have aced this charcoal BBQ,' says Sophie King, Gardens Editor at Ideal Home. 'With options to smoke, roast, bake and sear, you can even set the temperature on the digital control panel, so there’s no need to manually tend the coals.'

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Highly commended: Vonhaus XL American BBQ with Smoker

Best Gas BBQ: Ninja FlexFlame

(Image credit: Ninja)

We're constantly on the lookout for new best gas BBQ contenders, and at this year's Ideal Home Awards, the Ninja FlexFlame took the top spot.

'Ninja’s FlexFlame is a jack of all trades,' says Sophie. 'You can grill, smoke, roast, griddle, and even make pizza in this gas BBQ, and it preheats in just 10 minutes.'

Highly commended: Grillstream Sanctuary Birch Deluxe Outdoor Kitchen

Best Exterior Paint: B&Q GoodHome Garden Colours Multi-Surface Paint

(Image credit: B&Q GoodHome)

Garden paint ideas can totally transform an outdoor space, and B&Q's GoodHome Garden Colours Multi-Surface Paint will weatherproof surfaces, too.

'This exterior paint is showerproof in just one hour, so it’s perfect for our unpredictable rain showers here in the UK,' says Sophie. 'It makes DIY jobs far more efficient and even protects surfaces from rain and water damage.'

Highly commended: Frenchic Al Fresco

Best Fire Pit: Charles Bentley The Snug Santiago Steel Fire Pit

(Image credit: Press material)

We love a cosy fire pit idea, and this budget-friendly fire pit from Charles Bentley is ideal for adding style and atmosphere to the garden after the sun goes down.

'The Snug Santiago Steel Fire Pit is ultra-affordable and perfect for a minimalist yet stylish outdoor living area,' says Sophie. 'You can either burn wood or charcoal in this fire pit, and assembly is tool-free.'