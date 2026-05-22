Whether you subscribe to astrology or not, you'll likely know that your birth month has a colour associated with it. From January through to December, there's a birthstone, linked to a specific colour, that encapsulates the time of your birth and you can use it throughout your home to hyper-personalise your surroundings.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I love applying my birth month colour to the small details in my coffee station to give it that personal touch – namely with my choice of mug.

If you too want to adorn your coffee machine with mugs that speak to your birth month, then I've rounded up 12 picks in the perfect shades for birthstones.