Forget astrology signs – the perfect mug for you might be revealed by your birth month
Why not hyper-personalise your morning brew?
Whether you subscribe to astrology or not, you'll likely know that your birth month has a colour associated with it. From January through to December, there's a birthstone, linked to a specific colour, that encapsulates the time of your birth and you can use it throughout your home to hyper-personalise your surroundings.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I love applying my birth month colour to the small details in my coffee station to give it that personal touch – namely with my choice of mug.
If you too want to adorn your coffee machine with mugs that speak to your birth month, then I've rounded up 12 picks in the perfect shades for birthstones.
JANUARY
Nobody does red crockery as beautifully as Le Creuset and with Garnet, which is every January baby's assigned colour, the brand has created the most collectible colour for a mug collection. This deep red shade symbolises constancy and passion – and I'm all for it.
FEBRUARY
Wisdom and peace is the energy of February's colour, amethyst, which is presented so stunningly with this mug from Sass & Belle. The slightly funnelled shape is perfect for mugs of tea or coffee and the ombre effect allows you to style purple in your kitchen without it being overbearing.
MARCH
The pale blue aquamarine birth stone of March brings a calming energy like no other month. Representing serenity and clarity, this shade pairs phenomenally well with the butter yellow elements of this mug from Anthropologie which is now also on sale.
APRIL
Diamonds are forever, just like the link between April babies and their very sought after birthstone. If all-white mugs remind you a little too much of your office crockery, then I think these mugs from Fable are the perfect way to bring in a neutral to your kitchen with pizzaz.
MAY
The green hues of May are said to symbolise rebirth, fertility and love which is exactly how I feel about this adorable mug, which is a great alternative to HAY's sold out version. If you want to bring a pop of colour to your neutral kitchen then this collection of mugs is so striking.
JUNE
June's birthstone is said to represent purity and balance but pearl might not be the first colour that comes into your mind when you're picking crockery. However, this delicate mug proves that it can bring plenty of elegance to your at-home coffee station if you choose a glazed finish.
JULY
Bright ruby red is the shade to use if you want to subscribe to the unexpected red theory as well as July's corresponding birthstone. If you don't want to go all out on bright red mugs, working in the colour with a pick like this one, adorned with cherries, is a more subtle play.
AUGUST
August's peridot is perhaps the least known birthstone but these green hues are bang on trend if you want to incorporate this colour, said to represent good fortune, into your kitchen. This wider-at-the-bottom design is just perfect for tea, too.
SEPTEMBER
Sapphire is an easy shade to love, especially if you're a September baby, and this mug set from Nkuku will help bring this rich shade into your morning routine. Said to symbolise widsom, loyalty and truth it's a lovely shade to add to your home decor collection.