Habitat’s ruffled outdoor pouffe is the small-garden buy guests will obsess over this summer

Now that we finally have the promise of warm weather on the horizon, I’m finally allowing myself to feel excited about summer hosting, and with that, start browsing garden furniture. The latest to catch my eye, and therefore I just had to share with you, is the Habitat Blue and White Stripe Pouffe (£45) .

Honestly, browsing the best garden seating ideas is wistful thinking considering I live in a third-floor flat, but a girl can dream, right? And seeing that a big part of my job is finding you the best garden furniture , I’d honestly snap up this Habitat striped pouffe for my dream patio ideas .

Featuring timeless stripes and vintage ruffles, the Habitat Blue and White Stripe Pouffe is a great all-rounder, providing extra seating or somewhere to rest your feet this summer.

Latest Videos From

Habitat Habitat Blue and White Stripe Pouffe £45 at Habitat This vintage-look pouffe looks effortlessly stylish and provides comfort to you and your guests. Plus, pouffes take up less room than chairs, making them ideal for hosting in a small garden. Use the code GREEN20 for 20% off.

Habitat’s garden furniture range has been top-notch this year. From their iconic Habitat x Scion garden range , receiving stylish new pieces for 2026, to their stunning new rattan chair and footstool , which wowed me a few months ago.

Habitat’s garden range has become almost synonymous with stripes. Their striped parasol (£30) and striped garden rug (£25) are just two great examples that I’m seeing everywhere right now. Now, the stylish striped pouffe is the latest to join this club.

Crafted with a 100% cotton covering, this pouffe is not only a practical seating idea, but will add a little extra flair to your garden furniture set-up. It’s a comfy spot for extra quests or can even be added to your garden sofa to act as a footstool - perfect for sore feet after busy days.

You may have to clean this garden furniture piece regularly, however, due to its cotton material and soft blue and cream colourway. As pretty as this pouffe is, I do imagine it will show the dirt quite quickly, so maybe not the best choice for families with young children and pets.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Habitat)

With dimensions of H40 x W56 x D56cm, this pouffe will happily seat a grown adult, with a review referencing that more than one person can sit on it.

‘Got this for the garden, but we love it so much in the living room. Lovely material, lovely colour. larger than expected, but it means 3 of us can use it at the same time,’ it read.

If you’re not a fan of ruffles, don’t worry, as Habitat’s Habitat Stripe Outdoor Pouffe Cushion (£40) is simpler in design, featuring only a bold green stripe. This also has excellent reviews referencing its comfort, quality, and stylish design.

Alternatively, I tracked down a few more garden seating finds from Habitat that can be used for both hosting and relaxing this summer.

Habitat Habitat Stripe Outdoor Pouffe Cushion £40 at Habitat I love the bold green stripe of this pouffe. It will complement most garden furniture sets (especially if yours is cream or white) while adding a delightful pop of colour to your seating area. Habitat X Scion Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag With Handle - Kukkia £45 at Habitat If you really want to lounge in style, a garden bean bag is the answer. Featuring iconic Scion prints, this retro bin bag is pleasing on the eye for both adults and kids. Habitat X Scion Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag Cushion - Lintu £31.50 at Habitat This flatter bean bag style is a great choice for more casual get togthers. I think these comfortable bean bags are perfect for sunbathing!

If you want your garden seating ideas to be the envy of your guests, something as simple as an outdoor pouffe can take your space to the next level - especially when it looks as good as this one.