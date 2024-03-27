This best-selling Swan patio heater is on sale for under £50 - it's perfect for al fresco dining

Want to make the most of longer spring evenings without losing feeling in your toes? Well, we’ve got your back (and your toes), as the price of our favourite Swan patio heater has been slashed in half.

Buying one of the best patio heaters is one of the best investments you can make for your garden. If you’ve spent time and money bringing your patio ideas to life, this patio heater can offer you extra hours of fun - no matter whether you’re using the best pizza oven for an al fresco pizza party or you’re hosting a fairy-lit cheese and wine night for the girls.

Of course, the prices and product offerings from Swan have always been appealing. But this new 50% discount has tipped us over the edge, as it’s not often you’ll come across a best-selling patio heater for just £49.99.

The Swan Al Fresco Portable Electric Stand Patio Heater

With an RRP of £99.99, this deal sees a 50% reduction on the Swan Al Fresco Portable Electric Stand Patio Heater - and you’re getting a lot for your money.

Standing at 60cm tall, it’s lightweight and compact, meaning you can pop it under your outdoor dining table or stand it next to your garden furniture without it getting in the way. Plus, it offers a 1.8m power supply cord so you can move it around your patio and spread the heat.

Swan Al Fresco Portable Electric Stand Patio Heater | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSwan-SH16330N-Portable-Anodized-Aluminium%2Fdp%2FB07QW2L4RP%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was £99.99, now £49.99 at Amazon Perfectly portable, this patio heater is small enough to be moved around your garden without scrimping on heat. And 50% discounts don't come around very often.

Talking of heat, this patio heater certainly packs a punch! Offering 1200w of power, this patio heater is already going to warm the cockles. But pair that with an aluminium reflector, and you will have a heater that will deliver the optimum amount of heat to your patio.

You don’t have to worry about this patio heater around children or clumsy adults, either. It comes with a 360-degree tip-over safety switch, which means it will automatically turn off if it tips over or falls to the ground.

Although we have yet to try this particular size, the Ideal Home team has been head over heels for Swan patio heaters for many years now. In fact, the Swan Column Patio Heater (which is essentially the same heater but a little taller at 140cm high) has been crowned the ‘best electric’ heater in our best patio heaters guide.

Our tester, Rachel Ogden , even gave this patio heater 4 stars out of 5 in her review . She said, ‘As patio heaters go, the Swan Column Patio Heater is more stylish than most. The stainless-steel base cover, anodised aluminium alloy frame, and silver plastic side detail with contrasting black plastic tower give the outdoor heater a clean, modern look.’

And thankfully, the Al Fresco Portable Electric Stand Patio Heater that’s currently on sale looks incredibly similar, just without the tall base.

She also said, ‘The bars are quite orangey and bright when on but not unpleasant thanks to the black metal grill subduing the glow. In the evenings, it reminded me of the light from a fire pit.’ So, it’s a great option for those who haven’t yet bought themselves one of the best fire pits.

While the larger heater we’ve tested is perfect for a larger patio, the smaller heater is an ideal choice for those with a small patio or someone who wants to move it from one area of their garden to the next without breaking their back in the process.

Intrigued? Don’t wait too long, as this deal won’t be around for long…