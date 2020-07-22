Making an entrance – colourful and practical ideas for refreshing your hallway

Like many homes (including our own), we’ll bet yours has taken a hammering these last few months. With kids, pets (or both) at home full time, and all those extra food shop bags and boxes being carried in, it’s easy for walls to look a little worse for wear. Particularly in a busy traffic area like the hallway.

The odd scrape here, a mud splash there – it can feel like the once warm and welcoming entrance to your home is suddenly looking worn and shabby. It’s likely time for a refresh, but how do you keep your hallway looking spotless for longer?

Introducing the Dulux Easycare range

Dulux Easycare Washable & Tough is a washable wall paint that’s twenty times tougher than standard Dulux paint – in fact it’s their most durable paint yet. Easycare Washable & Tough comes with clever stain-resistant technology stirred in.

It turns liquids into little beads, which sit on top of the paint rather than soak in. In short, it’s a scrubbable paint that doesn’t actually need scrubbing.

Grease, felt-tip pen, coffee, ketchup, crayons; you name it – a quick wipe is all that’s needed to get rid of splashes and stains. Keeping your walls clean really is a breeze with Easycare Washable & Tough paint.

There are also specialist Easycare formulas for Kitchens and Bathroom, meaning you can keep all of those high-traffic rooms looking fabulous, fresh and stain-free for longer.

Easycare Washable & Tough comes in a wide range of colours and finishes, so you can get creative with some of the ideas ahead, and give your home the entrance it deserves.

After all, the hallway will be the first thing family and friends will see when they are finally allowed to visit. So it’s worth getting ready for them now.

Ideas for your hallway refresh

1. Hang coats in a colourful forest

If you struggle to get your kids to hang up their coats and bags, this fun ‘forestscape’ could be just the solution. It turns putting things in their proper place into a game. Which is the highest branch they can reach? How many things can they hang on each tree?

The backdrop is all important here. Avoid anything too staid and pick a cheerful colour like Dulux’s Copper Blush – choosing Easycare Washable & Tough paint will ensure vibrant colours won’t fade. Then you can either create the trees from MDF or tape off tree shapes with masking tape and apply hooks to the tips of the branches.

2. Warm up your space will all-the-rage beige

Cool grey neutrals have dominated pretty much every room of the house in recent years – and with good reason. But they are about to face some healthy competition, as beige is back. Shades such as Dulux’s Natural Taupe 3 have a subtle and slightly exotic warmth that’s instantly welcoming – and may even transport you to sunnier climes.

Make sure your on-trend walls continue to look just as smart as summer fades, by painting them in durable Dulux Easycare Washable & Tough.

3. Create a study under the stairs

Space under the stairs has traditionally been used for storage; somewhere to stuff coats and bags or hide the ironing board and broom. But if you have somewhere else you can store those things, under-stairs space can be a great spot for a work area.

Paint walls in a calming colour that encourages thought and study – Dulux’s Denim Drift is ideal. Bring in a simple table, add a shelf – and voila – a home office away from the hubbub!

4. Bring order with hooks at different heights

Make it easier for younger members of the household to hang their coats and bags when they come in, with hooks they can reach fixed at child height. Now there’s no excuse for anoraks on the floor!

Painting your wall in a soft hue like Gentle Fawn and situating a set of hooks above and below a clean white dado rail creates smart symmetry and encourages good habits for the whole family. You don’t need to worry about the kids’ dirty fingerprints marking the walls while they’re taking off their shoes, either, as Dulux Easycare is a wipe-clean paint.

5. Create a contrast

Here, painting the walls in a paler shade – Dulux’s Mineral Haze 1 – lets the dark woodwork and occasional splash of yellow really pop. You may be nervous of using a pale colour in a busy hallway, but the genius of Dulux Easycare paint is that it’s resilient and wipe-clean, so marks don’t stand a chance.

6. Keep things light and bright

Hallways can have a tendency to feel dark and cluttered, particularly in small homes and apartments. Painting the walls in soothing shades such as Dulux’s Goose Down and White Cotton will bring a sense of calm and order, so you can kiss any feelings of chaos and claustrophobia goodbye.

Using Dulux Easycare paint will also put your mind at rest, too. As we’ve mentioned, liquids like raindrops will sit on top of the paint and can be easily cleaned off, rather than soaking into your walls and staining them.

No matter what gets thrown at your walls, Dulux Easycare durable paint can be trusted to keep your home looking its best for longer. Order a tester of your favourite paint shades now at www.dulux.co.uk

Soon, your hallway won’t be a tired old corridor, but rather the grand entrance your home deserves.