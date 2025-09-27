'I feel like I’m on a constant holiday thanks to the cheerful palette in my colourful home'

Just because your home is a small one, doesn't mean you can't have a colourful one, as this pretty flat on the seafront in Deal shows. Owned by Siri Ayers, she moved here for a less hectic life, having lived in London for some time. 'I discovered the charming town of Deal, with its promise of beach walks, stylish homeware stores, cosy pubs and a much-talked-about food scene.'

The two-bedroom lower-floor Victorian mansion flat on the seafront was the perfect renovation project for a fresh start. Here, she talks us through her design choices and how she living here makes her feel like she's on a constant holiday...

'I display my favourite items'

‘Seeking a sea change after a stressful stint in London, I settled on Deal, and this lower-ground-floor flat on the promenade was perfect. I reworked the layout, adding thoughtful storage and internal glass doors to funnel light.’

'I started by getting the basics right'

‘I changed all the windows back to classic sash designs to reinstate period elegance. It was a big investment, but beautifully crafted frames and smart fixtures really finish a room.'

'As the flat is on the lower-ground floor, the décor throughout needed to be light and bright without feeling too cold or stark, so I went for a mix of muted pink tones to create a cosy, yet fresh and uplifting backdrop.'

'To frame the dining area, I painted the bay window in a warm pink, while pops of hotter pink on the sofa and shelves tie back to this playful accent colour.’

'Matching units create the illusion of more space'

‘As there wasn’t enough room in the small kitchen for a washing machine and a dryer, I had a utility cupboard built in the hallway to match the units, which in turn, visually extends the small kitchen, making it feel larger.'

'I love having the appliances neatly stacked away and locating them in the hall means I’m not disturbed when watching TV.'

'There aren’t any wall-hung cabinets in my small kitchen'

‘The small kitchen was dated, drab and needed completely modernising, so I had it refitted with off-white coloured shaker kitchen units and a robust quartz worktop. To keep the compact space feeling open and clutter-free, I avoided adding wall cabinets or shelves and hung artwork instead.'

'I had to meticulously plan the contents of every cupboard to have enough storage. I only have the everyday essentials in here, while things that don’t need to come out too often, like serving platters, table linens and cleaning products, are stored elsewhere.’

'A neutral palette instils a sense of calm'

‘With its tall ceilings and large sash window, I wanted to retain the main small bedroom’s sense of calmness by sticking to neutral bedroom ideas. Taking inspiration from my beachside location, I combined natural tones, organic textures and cosy, tactile layers.'

'Floor-to-ceiling fitted wardrobe ideas provide plenty of storage, while I had a high cupboard built in the opposite alcove for balance.'

'I love how the pebble rug reflects the stony beach in Deal, and the atmospheric artwork perfectly conjures a misty morning along the seafront.’

'I made the hallway a notable space'

Walls and woodwork in Setting Plaster, from £57.50 for 2.5ltr estate emulsion, Farrow & Ball. (Image credit: Future / Siobhán Doran)

‘By adding interesting wall colours and a patterned tiled floor, the hallway is no longer somewhere I just pass through.’

'Panelling adds depth'

‘The guest room is at the rear of the flat and only gets a small amount of sun, so I wanted it to feel warm and welcoming with a touch of playfulness. Wall panelling ideas are an effective, low-cost way of bringing texture and depth to a room.'

'Without it, the room would have felt flat and painting it in a bold colour elevates its impact. The eye is drawn to this rich pink tone behind the bed, while the pretty scalloped wall lights help to amplify the statement wall.’

'Powdery-pink tones ensure it looks fresh'

‘Styling the bathroom head-to-toe in my hero hue has given it a fresh, playful and modern feel. I continued the hallway tiles into here to create a sense of flow, while adding a wall of tongue-and-groove also helps the flat’s cohesion.’