You'd never know this built-in hallway corner cabinet was actually an IKEA PAX unit – the clever tricks that elevated this flatpack into bespoke storage

Hallway storage is a tricky thing to get right; get it right, and your hallway will stay effortlessly tidy and a welcome sight when you come home; get it wrong, and you'll feel like you're constantly playing catch-up to keep it even slightly organised.

The best hallway storage solutions are usually built-in to make the most of every inch, but it can be expensive. However, the right IKEA hack can give you a similar result for a fraction of the price, and homeowner Laura Deller's hallway IKEA PAX hack is the perfect example.

Laura, a DIY and interiors content creator and the author of 'Nailed It!' – The Essential Guide to DIY, is no stranger to an IKEA hack, and has used several around her home, which you can see at @houseprojectuk.

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'I wanted each family member to have their own storage unit for coats and shoes, so I designed an IKEA PAX Hack with hanging storage for coats, shelves for shoes and storage boxes for bags and accessories,' Laura explains.

'Storage was a must, and a sense of ‘us' as a family was important. I wanted a tiled patterned floor as I love that feature in period homes. However, this is not a period home – it is a 1970s renovation, so choosing a patterned tile that was abstract and contemporary was top of the list.'

(Image credit: Laura Deller)

'The space itself was a small extension, where we repositioned the door to the front of the house. This has increased the natural light – we had a skylight added too – and it opened up so much more available space, which allowed the storage. It was a small change but one which has really opened up the layout and flow of downstairs.

'I staggered this renovation – the building work happened first which took 8 weeks. The space was then re plastered and the tiles were laid before we could decorate.

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'I built the IKEA storage hack first, before panelling and working around the space to build the bench and peg area.'

(Image credit: Laura Deller)

Laura elevated her IKEA PAX units into corner storage in her hallway by adding two TV cabinets on top of them to reach the ceiling, and made them look built-in with moulding. She then added character by adding moulding, panelling and stick-on beading before painting the cabinetry in a gorgeous green shade.

'I painted the cabinetry in B&Q's Limerick shade and painted the walls in their Brilliant White tough and durable paint, which is scrubbable and pairs well with the monochrome floor.'

The hallway has been finished with ‘Retro’ tiles from Metro Tiles.

(Image credit: Laura Deller)

'I later went on to extend the green onto the skirting boards too, which not only looks better, is also far more practical in a hallway,' Laura adds.

Another later addition was the large gallery wall in tones of pink and green. The frames vary in scale but are all black to unite this space. For similar artwork, try Dunelm's East End Prints Let the Good Times Roll and the Earthen framed print.

(Image credit: Laura Deller)

'Our hallway is full of football boot bags, tennis racquets and bicycles. To accommodate this with intention was a priority. So, I added a bike rack to the cabinetry (sprayed in brushed gold to match the handles) and added pegs and shelving for racquets and helmets.

As decor, I sourced vintage tennis racquets off eBay and embroidered them with everyone’s favourite colour. Just a subtle nod to us and our hobbies.'

(Image credit: Laura Deller)

'I love that everything has its place. I have never wanted to limit our coats, shoes and sports equipment, but I like that there is somewhere for it all to go. The bobbin trim on the IKEA hack also makes me happy!'

Get the look

Dunelm Valetta Speckled Ceramic Plant Pot with Stand, Brown from £37 at Dunelm Copy Laura's plant stand with this lovely speckled design that has a wooden plant stand, also comes in white. Argos Habitat Hyacinth Square Basket £23 on Argos This handy pair of hyacinths square baskets have handles cut out in the sides and are foldable when not in use. Amazon Julian Bowen Coxmoor Bench in Oak Was £83.99, now £73.99 on Amazon This beautifully oak crafted bench will last a lifetime. The straight lined design will work in both classic and modern hallways.

'The hallway does everything we need – it is practical and generous with storage, but it is also quite fun and sets the tone for the rest of the house. It is light filled and offers a warm welcome – just what we needed!'