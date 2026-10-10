In the first year of living in my tiny 22 sqm studio flat with no hallway, I did very little to make the entrance area of the space more functional than it’d been when I’d moved in as other home projects and areas took priority. But after a year of living in the space and identifying the issues and needs, last month I made it my mission to make this area of my home more functional. And this is how I faked an entryway in my studio flat.

I would like to preface this by saying that these are not drastic changes. On the contrary! They’re easy additions and changes and they’re all renter-friendly - since I’m a renter myself - so anyone can do this and fake a hallway like I have done.

And one more disclaimer before we get into it – while the before and after might not seem dramatically different, shortly after moving into the flat, I installed the shelving (before, it'd been just a bare wall) and painted the door and skirting boards from matt black to a sky blue shade (Blue 08 from Lick, available at B&Q) to make my studio feel bigger. So I’d argue the overall before and after shots show significant improvement.

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The entrance area shortly after I moved in – at this point, I'd already painted the skirting boards white before repainting them blue. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

1. Adding a storage stool

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The first thing I got for my ‘fake entryway’ was this Habitat striped storage ottoman. Prior to getting it, I had nowhere to sit down to put on and take off my shoes. And while I originally considered a bench, a plain stool or a chair, a storage stool was the perfect addition to my flat as it also solved another issue I was facing.

While most of my shoes are stored in my wardrobe, using over-the-door shoe organisers from Amazon, there are two larger pairs of boots that didn't fit there and I had no space for anywhere else. I used to just keep them out by the door, but now that I have the storage footstool, I have a place to hide them away which in turn helps keep my place looking neat.

2. Placing a side table by the door

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The next thing on the agenda was to get a piece of furniture where I could keep my keys and a small lamp – but it needed to be very compact in order to fit in the little nook by my front door and I wanted it a specific height, too. As you can imagine, it took me a while to find it considering I had such specific requirements.

But in the end, I came across the pictured vintage wooden plant stand on Facebook Marketplace which fits perfectly and is just big enough to hold my keys tray and my little lamp. The only thing left to decide is whether I should paint it or keep it like this. I'm still not sure.

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Having a proper dedicated spot for my keys (not just a door hook from Primark to hang them on) and somewhere to put a little rechargeable lamp has made a world of difference. I really used to hate coming home in the evening and having to put the big light on as that was the only light within reach. And now, I can turn on my ambient table lamp from IKEA instead.

3. Including a mini tray for keys

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

I already had this hand-marbled hexagonal trinket tray from Holly & Co - I’m obsessed with everything marbled - but I wasn’t quite sure where to put it. And it’s proven to be the perfect size for holding my keys and the aforementioned lamp on top of my entryway side table. It’s my version of a key dish.

4. Hanging a wall print

Filling my home’s walls with art is an ongoing project of mine. And I thought the ‘entryway’ area should have a bigger wall print that would visually distinguish it from the rest of the flat. So that’s what I did.

I bought a poster of my favourite film, Amelie, from eBay in A2 size - but they have multiple sizes available - and framed it before attaching it to the wall with Command strips, available at Amazon.

This might not be where I keep the poster in the future - I might move it above the bed or to the bathroom - but for now, I like it there. And I enjoy the pop of red in this blue and white-dominated area.

My fake entryway buys

I hope this inspires you to make the most of your own space and utilise every last inch of your home. It might not be how someone else would tackle this space but I love my tiny little flat and the fun challenges it presents me with.