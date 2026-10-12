This petite Japandi kitchen is a masterclass in how to balance style and function in a tiny space

Home notes WHO LIVES HERE? Adrian and Melanie live here with their two children THE PROJECT A full kitchen renovation as part of a whole-house makeover in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex. TOTAL COST £60,000

When Adrian and Melanie moved into their seaside home, they knew it would take a lot of work to achieve the bright and organic space that they craved. ‘When we bought the place, there was a lot of strange 1970s architecture throughout the interior; it was definitely a doer–upper,’ says Adrian.

‘We spent a lot of time figuring out where to position the kitchen so that we could get the most light,’ he explains. ‘In the end, we kept the original configuration, but opened up a window to the west and changed the access.’

For a similar food storage solution, try Amazon. (Image credit: Wood Works Brighton / Bee Holmes)

With layout plans in place, Adrian mocked up some design ideas before enlisting the help of bespoke kitchen company, Wood Works Brighton. ‘The kitchen is quite narrow, and it has a galley layout, so it was hard to fit tall cupboards in without reducing the width,’ explains Adrian.

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But, with clever techniques, a collaborative design process, and the use of natural materials – such as oak and ply – the space soon took shape. ‘Melanie and I love being surrounded by natural elements in our home, and they don’t ever go out of fashion.

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton/ Bee Holmes)

‘We wanted a mix of materials, which we achieved with the fluted wood and the dark stain,’ continues Adrian. ‘It feels like three different kitchens at times, which is perfect. We are brave people, and the end result feels hard to copy.’

‘Melanie is into Japanese style, and we love to mix textures. Our kitchen designers understood our vision straight away,' says Adrian. ‘Smart oak window frames, which match the cabinets, were the perfect finishing touch’.

‘The leather bar stools came from the kitchen in our previous house, and help create a look that’s not too polished,' says Adrian. Moving over to the other side of the kitchen, ‘we picked a black stained-oak finish to tie into the Japandi vibe and, because we added a window to increase the natural light, we knew that the space could handle the darker finish,' he adds.

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Best of all, ‘the end cupboard, with its curved door and shelves, ensures a soft seamless feel in the space,' he finishes.