When plant-based chef and content creator, Alfie Steiner, and his partner bought their home in 2025, they wasted no time in making it their own. In the two months between buying and moving in, the whole ground floor was stripped out to make way for a new, light and airy, open-plan space. However, it still took time to make it feel like home.

'We were paying the mortgage while living somewhere else, so it moved fast,' explains Alfie. 'The bathroom is the part I remember most, because we moved in before it was finished and went a month without a shower. We had to shower at the gym! When the Roca rain shower finally went in, that first shower was glorious.'

Alfie is best known online as @alfiecooks for his plant-based recipes and cooking videos on Instagram and TikTok, where he has amassed millions of followers, so the kitchen was a crucial part of the transformation. A Scandinavian design was the main inspiration for the kitchen and bathroom. 'In the kitchen, that meant light oak-look cabinets, white worktops and tiles running through the whole ground floor, so the space feels bright and calm,' Alfie explains.

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The kitchen has been set up to make filming easier, including turning the open shelves into instant backdrop (Image credit: Anna Stathaki / Roca)

From day one, the kitchen design was influenced by Alfie's job as a content creator. Everything from the kitchen lighting ideas to the kitchen island ideas was carefully considered to make it easier for him to shoot his recipe videos at home. 'The island lets me film front-on and talk to camera,' says Alfie. 'We chose a hob with a built-in extractor instead of an overhead hood, so nothing blocks the shot. There's an LED strip under the open shelf for extra light .'

Cookbooks add a does of colour to this wall of built in storage in the kitchen area (Image credit: Anna Stathaki / Roca)

'I wanted plenty of worktop so I can move from hob to chopping board without breaking the flow. I always wanted surfaces that clean up easily after a long day's shoot,' he adds.

The same blue tiles in this fireplace have been picked out in the bathroom, so the whole house has a unified design scheme. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki / Roca)

In Alfie's kitchen, the open shelves adorned with colourful everyday cooking objects and cookbooks double as both storage and a backdrop. But he's squeezed in as much kitchen storage space as he can to keep everything tidy and easy to reach. 'My everyday pans, pots and mixing bowls live in the drawers right under the hob, so they're within reach while I'm cooking,' he explains.

Built in storage keeps the living room look chic and uncluttered (Image credit: Anna Stathaki / Roca)

'Every kitchen drawer has its own trays and dividers, so everything has a place,' he adds.

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'The air fryer and blenders sit close by, so that end of the kitchen works as a proper cooking zone,' he explains. 'The open shelves are for display and things I reach all the time. We also have a cocktail and coffee corner with its own cupboard.'

The whole home comes to life with pops of colour, including striking blue tiles used throughout the kitchen and into the bathroom. 'We kept the base neutral and put colour in a few deliberate places. In the kitchen, we used blue tiles inside the cocktail cupboard and in the recess where the fireplace used to be, so the colour appears as a surprise.'

'The downstairs bathroom picks up the same blue in the shower with Marsden Blue gloss tiles from Johnson Tiles' 1901 range. The blue ties the two rooms together,' he adds.

The blue isn't the only feature that ties the two rooms together to help the house feel like one unified space. 'The Roca taps and shower are in brushed stainless steel, which matches the metalwork in the kitchen. They sit against a deep green Ona vanity unit and blue tiles in the shower. The bathroom starts from the same calm base as the kitchen, then adds a few confident colours.'

A discreet pocket door allowed space for a small en-suite bathroom off the main bedroom. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki / Roca)

Even though the last big job was finished back in November 2025, Alfie says there are still a few spaces that need overhauling. 'The utility room and garden shed are still to come,' he explains.

His home is a masterclass in making small spaces work hard and squeezing storage in everywhere. The finished result feels bright and airy, but packed with colour and personality.