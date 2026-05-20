Lidl is selling the coveted Ninja Creami for £159 – but I’ve found two places where you can snap it up even cheaper

This week, the coveted Ninja Creami is landing in Lidl’s middle aisle, but before you rush off to your local store, I’ve found the summer must-have appliance cheaper at both Amazon and John Lewis .

Landing in stores on Sunday (24 May), Lidl will be stocking the much-loved Ninja Creami (which we've reviewed) for a limited time. And it couldn’t have come at a better time, as the UK expects a heat wave to hit over the weekend.

If you haven’t already discovered the joy of making your own ice cream at home, I’d say it’s time to get to know it. But as always, if you plan to head to Lidl, you'd better be quick, as when it’s gone, it’s gone.

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Lidl is undoubtedly known for its middle-aisle bargains, which range from the weird to the wonderful and everything in between. Most recently, their chic Lidl sun lounger, which looks like it came straight from the grounds of a posh hotel, made a bid to be the best sun lounger you could buy this summer.

Now, the budget supermarket is welcoming The Ninja Creami, and it’s perfect if you’re looking to whip up healthier ice-creams this summer. The Ninja Creami was first reviewed by our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight , back in 2023. Impressed, she even commented in the review that friends and family had to stage a ‘mini-intervention’ to stop her from raving about the appliance.

Producing creamy homemade ice-creams, sorbets, smoothie bowls and milkshakes, this sleek appliance went viral after its launch. It looks more like a blender compared to a traditional ice-cream maker and works completely differently, requiring you to freeze your mixture before churning. Plus, with an abundance of ‘healthy’ protein-packed recipes on social media, it became a quick favourite with the health-obsessed, too.

The Ninja Creami in action, tested by Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight. (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The Creami usually retails for around £199.99, and Lidl is selling it for £159. However, it's also on sale for even less than that right now at Amazon and John Lewis.

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So, on this occasion, Lidl is to be beaten on price. Because of this, if you’re looking to snap up the Ninja Creami, I’d suggest buying now while it is on sale, as these are the best prices I can find.

Or, if you’d like something a little brighter, you should consider opting for the pastel Ninja Creami’s , which provide a sure way to add a splash of colour to your kitchen ideas . These Creamis are not on sale, costing £199.99 at Ninja. Right now, the stunning Spiced Lemon Meringue and Sugared Blueberry Apricot are available.

Alternatively, here are a few more affordable ice-cream makers.

In this instance, we say don’t head to Lidl - snap up the Ninja Creami while it is on sale at Amazon and John Lewis.