This genius John Lewis garden furniture design doubles as a dining and lounge set – it’s the perfect small garden solution

In smaller outdoor spaces, you often have to choose between creating a lounging space or a more formal outdoor dining area. But the genius John Lewis Platform garden dining/lounge set combined the two into one, so that you no longer have to choose – and it’s no surprise that customers are falling head over heels for this clever yet stylish design.

This best garden furniture design from John Lewis is not new, but it’s currently enjoying a lot of popularity as it takes the top spot as the retailer’s outdoor furniture bestseller.

‘We’ve seen demand soar with sales up by 12% year on year as customers look for new garden furniture that stands the test of time,’ says Scott Bartle, buyer for outdoor at John Lewis. ‘The Platform range is very popular with our customers because it perfectly solves the dilemma of having to choose between a stylish outdoor dining set and one that is practical.’

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The dual functionality, offering a space both for lounging and dining and making it the perfect small garden idea, is thanks to the table being height adjustable – so the tabletop can be both raised to a dining table level and lowered to function as a coffee table.

Selling for £1499, the 8-seater set is available in three colourways – taupe which matches the frame to the cushions, dark green with beige cushions and dark grey with light grey cushions. The fact that the frame is made with aluminium is another benefit as it’s one of the most durable types of outdoor furniture that’s resistant to rust.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

‘The inspiration really came from the concept of “bringing the indoors out”. We wanted to design a collection that felt as refined and comfortable as your indoor living room, but engineered to withstand the British weather. We designed the Platform 8-seater corner set to make hosting a breeze. It features a clever pull-out side table, perfect for drinks and nibbles, and the height-adjustable main table effortlessly transforms your space from a laid-back lounge into a casual dining area,’ Scott at John Lewis explains.

And the hype behind this space-saving outdoor furniture set isn't just coming from new customers shopping for it right now – but also from existing customers who can’t seem to stop singing this design’s praises. The product is currently boasting 28 five-star reviews.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

One very happy reviewer wrote, ‘Absolutely delighted with the John Lewis Platform 8 seater garden dining/lounge set. The quality is outstanding – everything feels solid, well-made, and built to last. Assembly was a breeze, with clear instructions and all the parts fitting together perfectly. It's incredibly comfortable, whether you're lounging with a drink or sitting down for a meal. Easily seats eight people with plenty of room, making it ideal for entertaining family and friends. We've had so many compliments already. Couldn't be happier with this purchase – stylish, functional, and exactly what we were looking for. Highly recommend!’

The one thing that most of the reviewers also recommend is investing in the Platform modular garden furniture cover set that John Lewis is selling for £65. One customer wrote, ‘The cushions are shower proof but I did also buy the covers for extra rainy days.’

As if all of this wasn’t already enough, the Platform set is also incredibly comfortable as I myself experienced when visiting the John Lewis Oxford Street store earlier this year and then again only a few days ago.

Alternative garden sets with adjustable tables