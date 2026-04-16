Aldi is selling a clever mattress vacuum for under £25 that banishes allergens, mites and bacteria with zero chemicals
Make cleaning your home a breeze this spring
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How often do you vacuum your mattress and upholstery? I’ll bet it’s not nearly as often as you should (no judgment, I’m guilty, too). But if you want to combat dust mites and allergens this spring, it is an important chore you shouldn’t skip, made all the easier by Aldi’s new Mites Vacuum Cleaner.
If you’ve spent a lot of money on one of the best mattresses, you don’t need me to tell you to look after it. But vacuuming your mattress is a good idea if you want to rid your bedroom of allergens and clean your mattress this summer
Having landed in the middle aisle today (16 April), Aldi’s new Mites Vacuum Cleaner, £24.99, is perfect for removing dust and allergens on your upholstery - something your best vacuum might miss. Here’s everything you need to know.Article continues below
The Ambiano Mites Vacuum Cleaner is designed to remove dust and dirt from your mattress and upholstery. It even has a UV germicidal lamp, which is designed to kill bacteria as the machine moves without using any chemicals.
It’s not the first mattress vacuum we’ve encountered. Lakeland’s Handheld Mattress Vacuum with UV Light (£49.99) did a good enough job to convince the Ideal Home team that mattress vacuums are worth it.
At just £24.99, the Aldi mites vacuum is an incredibly affordable entryway to mattresses, allowing you to test the benefits without breaking the bank. While a standard vacuum is not suitable for vacuuming upholstery, many of the best handheld vacuum cleaners have upholstery attachments, so you should weigh up whether this is better suited to your household, too.
‘Most people aren’t vacuuming their mattresses and upholstery as often as they should be, and spring is the perfect time to give them some TLC - especially if you struggle with allergies and want to keep dust mites out of the house,’ says Lauren Bradbury, Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and Ideal Home Certified Expert in Vacuums.
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‘After all, a dedicated mite vacuum like this can remove these nasties better than any regular vacuum cleaner can, thanks to the addition of the UV technology. For £24.99, this really is a bargain, and it won’t take up too much space in your cleaning cupboard either!’
The Ald Mites Vacuum is on sale right now, so I’d advise heading to your local store ASAP if you want to get your hands on one. Alternatively, here are a few more highly-rated vacuums that work similarly, and you can shop online.