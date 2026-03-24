I don’t have the space to store a full-size carpet cleaner in my small home – this is how I refresh my carpets for spring without one

While I may dream of a huge house with oodles of storage, the reality is that I live in a small home with barely enough space for my belongings (let alone the others in my house). And anyone in the same boat will know that this makes cleaning carpets difficult.

After all, the best carpet cleaners are a must-have if you’re looking for professional-looking results at home, but there’s no denying that they’re big. They’re typically much larger and heavier than a vacuum cleaner, and they rarely fold down into smaller pieces, which makes storage incredibly difficult. Because of this, there’s just no way to practically keep one in my home.

But as wet shoes and muddy paw prints always leave my carpets looking a little worse for wear, I always like to give them a post-winter refresh in the spring. And without a full-size carpet cleaner at my disposal, I’ve had to get a little creative over the years and focus on how to clean carpets without a machine instead. This is how I do it.

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1. Use a spot cleaner

While full-size carpet cleaners make whole-home carpet cleaning a breeze, it’s important to take stock of the carpet cleaner vs spot cleaner debate, too. After all, smaller, more compact spot cleaners can be just as effective when targeting smaller messes and stains.

Personally, I always have the Bissell SpotClean HydroSteam (£299 at Very) on hand in spring, as the combination of the tools included and HydroSteam technology makes removing stains from carpet extremely effective. Most spot cleaners also tackle upholstery, too, and are small enough to keep in my cleaning cupboard without taking up too much space in my cosy home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

However, I also keep the Shark Stainforce behind my sofa for when accidents occur, as the cordless spot cleaner is perfect for grab-and-go cleaning. After all, if you tackle messes and stains as they occur, it's easier to keep your entire carpet (or rug) clean. And while this doesn’t completely negate the need for full-scale carpet cleaning, it drastically reduces it.

Colton Faddis, Product Manager at VAX UK, also swears by spot cleaners for small homes. He advises, ‘Look for models that come with the right tools to allow you to tackle the types of surfaces you may need to clean, such as carpets, stairs, rugs, soft furnishings and even car interiors.’

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2. Rent a carpet cleaner

Although I don’t have space to store a carpet cleaner in my house permanently, I can make arrangements to temporarily keep one there, which is why I love renting one. This is especially handy if you, like me, want to clean wool carpets, since most carpet cleaners aren’t suitable for them.

In fact, the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design Carpet Washer (was £349, now £199 at Currys) is one of the few carpet cleaners we’ve tested that are approved for wool carpets, but this can still be a difficult choice for those with limited storage space. That’s why looking into rentable RugDoctor carpet cleaners can be an ideal alternative.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

We’ve previously tested the Rug Doctor Deep Upright Carpet Cleaner and can vouch for its extreme power and professional at-home results. And while this isn’t an option you can rent, the brand does offer similar alternatives that can be hired from the likes of B&Q, Asda and Timpsons.

If renting is still a bit pricey for you, AO's floorcare expert, Katie Lillywhite, suggests a free alternative. She says, ‘Consider asking friends or family members to simply borrow a carpet cleaner if they own one. It really is that easy. Just be sure to clean it out after you’re finished with it (and thank them with some seasonal flowers!)’

3. Vacuum regularly

As Ideal Home’s Floorcare and Vacuum Expert, it should come as no surprise to learn that I use the best vacuum cleaners to vacuum my home a lot - but this isn’t just because I’m testing out the latest model. Over the years, I’ve also learned just how important vacuuming is for carpet upkeep.

I don’t just push the vacuum forwards and backwards, though. To keep my carpets clean, odour-free, and to draw out oils and deep-seated dirt, I also clean my carpets with bicarbonate of soda regularly. This is a hack that Colton from VAX swears by as a cheap, non-wash carpet cleaning option.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

He says, ‘Try sprinkling baking soda across the carpet and leave it to sit for up to an hour before vacuuming it up. This can help to remove odours and revitalise carpet fibres at the surface.’ Of course, for a deeper, more effective clean, you’ll still need to use either a carpet cleaner or spot cleaner - but this is a handy option for those in-between cleans.

I also love to use one of the best steam cleaners every so often to sanitise my carpets, banish bacteria and kill any potential dust mites lurking within the fibres. You just need to make sure that you opt for one with a carpet glider to keep this process as safe as possible. I personally use the Vileda Steam Mop Plus (£74.99 at Amazon) and can’t recommend it enough.

Duzzit Amazing Baking Soda (Pack of 2) £7.98 at Amazon I always have a few bottles of this stuff in my cleaning cupboard, and it really does work wonders for refreshing carpets.

4. Stock up on the essentials

While I won’t deny that using a proper carpet cleaner will provide you with the all-around, deep clean that most people are after when spring arrives, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t products that can help you out - and the best upholstery cleaners are perfect for that.

There are a few essentials I always keep in my cleaning cupboards for my carpets, and I know I’m not alone in my favourite, which comes from the iconic Dr Beckmann. In fact, it’s busy-mum-of-three approved, and the in-built scrubbing brush is ideal for tackling stains and spills on carpets around the house.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

As I share my home with a dog, I’ve always been very conscious of the microscopic dust, dander and pet hair particles embedding themselves into my carpet fibres too. That’s why I also swear by this Vanish Oxi Action Carpet Powder (£10.96 at Amazon), which I use as part of my vacuuming regime about once a month.

Not only does it make my revived carpets look fresher and brighter, but it also supposedly removes up to three times as much dirt as regular vacuuming. Plus, it makes my carpets smell amazing afterwards.

Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover 650ml £3.29 at Amazon This may be advertised as a carpet cleaner, but it's also so much more and can be used on upholstery in basically every room.

5. Get scraping!

Another way I refresh my carpets without a carpet cleaner (and without it taking over my entire home) is by scraping them. And while I appreciate that this may sound very strange, anyone with pets or long hair should understand the struggles. After all, removing hair from carpet is a nightmare - and can often make it look dirtier than it is.

That’s why I use a carpet scraper alongside my spot cleaning and vacuuming routine to remove as much of that embedded hair as possible, and the results genuinely shock me every time. This is especially true when I use it on my patterned rugs, which seem to hide so much hair in plain sight.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Carpet scraping can be a little time-consuming, but it really is worth it - as long as you do it properly. Personally, I always pop on my air purifier while I’m scraping, since the carpet scraper doesn’t remove any dust or dander; it just agitates it and forces it into the air. Keeping an air purifier nearby increases the chance of capturing these particles before they settle elsewhere, though.

Of course, you might not need to do this if you don’t have pets or have long hair that sheds, but regularly scraping my carpets has been a game-changer for refreshed, revived carpets - especially in spring.

Carpet Scraper Stair Cleaner Tool £4.59 at Amazon A carpet scraper like this is cheap and cheerful, but will really get the job done. Simply scrape and see for yourself!

Take this as your sign to refresh your carpets for spring... even if you don't have a carpet cleaner!