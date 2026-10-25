Amazon’s £30 gadget is the only condensation-buster you need this autumn – it’ll keep your windows dry and your home damp-free
It's so much cheaper than the model I use
After what felt like a never-ending summer, I must admit that the quick switch to condensation season took me by surprise. Thankfully, I have a window vacuum that works hard to tackle water droplets covering my windows. But if you don't have one, let me introduce you to the Amazon Basics Window Vacuum (was £31.45, now £26.72 at Amazon).
I’ve already raved about using a window vacuum to clear the morning condensation in my home, and I am the very proud owner of the Kärcher WV 6 Plus Cordless Window Vac (was £109.99, now £79.99 at Amazon). And while it’s genuinely one of the best gadgets I own and better than any other model I’ve tested so far, I can’t deny that the price difference makes me wish I'd known about the Amazon model earlier.
Admittedly, I haven’t tested the Amazon Basics Window Vacuum myself, but with over 2,000 reviews and an average star rating of 4.1 out of 5, customers seem to be impressed. And it’s a great budget buy if you can’t quite stretch to a premium model like mine - or just want to try one out before potentially upgrading.
During autumn and winter, when the days are wetter and colder, it’s even more important to wipe condensation off your windows. If you don't, damp and mould can build up around your windows and seals, and it can spread quickly if you don't tackle it.
To keep a home healthy and moisture-free, actively removing this window condensation as soon as you wake up is the best course of action. And as Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, I’ve tested various condensation-removal methods over the years, but none have been as quick or as effective as a window vacuum.
As I said, I haven’t tested the Amazon Basics Window Vacuum yet (I hope to soon), but it offers all of the features a good window vacuum should have. This includes a cordless design with a rechargeable battery, a 280 mm-wide suction nozzle to glide carefully across window panes, and a water tank to capture moisture. All for just £30.
And while other budget models like the Beldray Cordless Handheld Window Vacuum Cleaner (£28 at Argos) exist and impressed me during testing, the Amazon Basics Window Vacuum also includes a separate spray bottle with a cleaning pad that these affordable options typically don’t have - but my more expensive Kärcher model does have.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
It might not seem like much, but this extra spray bottle with a cleaning pad is a lifesaver for year-round window cleaning, since it lets you make the most of a window vacuum’s other unexpected uses. Personally, I use the extra tool to clean my mirrors and shower screen, and to give my windows a quick zhuzh during the dustier summer months.
So, having that included in the £30 price tag is a big win in my eyes, and customers seem to love it, too. One happy window vacuum owner raved, ‘This window vac has been excellent. It quickly sucks up water off the windows and thus prevents more water from evaporating into the air, causing more problems.’
‘It isn't too noisy, the battery lasts a long time, and I can do six large windows upstairs, three patio doors, a huge window in my sun lounge, a big kitchen window, lounge window, plus two doors with still charge left over,’ they added.
However, it’s worth noting that it’s not perfect - nor should you expect it to for this price point. Another customer wrote, ‘There may be some tiny droplets of water left around the edges of the windows, but they can be quickly and easily wiped away with a cloth or paper towel. The machine can feel a bit heavy if you have strength issues in your wrists and arms though.’
So, just bear that in mind if you’re weighing up your next window vacuum purchase. Personally, I’d always stretch for a Kärcher model because of the build quality, effectiveness, and long run time, but if I didn’t already own one, and only had a small budget, I’d snap up this Amazon alternative in a heartbeat.
Alternatives to shop
I love my window vacuum, but I definitely could have saved myself some pennies if I'd known about this one a few years ago!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!