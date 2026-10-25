After what felt like a never-ending summer, I must admit that the quick switch to condensation season took me by surprise. Thankfully, I have a window vacuum that works hard to tackle water droplets covering my windows. But if you don't have one, let me introduce you to the Amazon Basics Window Vacuum (was £31.45, now £26.72 at Amazon ).

I’ve already raved about using a window vacuum to clear the morning condensation in my home, and I am the very proud owner of the Kärcher WV 6 Plus Cordless Window Vac (was £109.99, now £79.99 at Amazon) . And while it’s genuinely one of the best gadgets I own and better than any other model I’ve tested so far, I can’t deny that the price difference makes me wish I'd known about the Amazon model earlier.

Admittedly, I haven’t tested the Amazon Basics Window Vacuum myself, but with over 2,000 reviews and an average star rating of 4.1 out of 5, customers seem to be impressed. And it’s a great budget buy if you can’t quite stretch to a premium model like mine - or just want to try one out before potentially upgrading.

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Amazon Basics Window Vacuum Cleaner £26.72 at Amazon UK This handy window vacuum also comes with a separate spray bottle and cloth for everyday window/surface cleaning, too.

During autumn and winter, when the days are wetter and colder, it’s even more important to wipe condensation off your windows . If you don't, damp and mould can build up around your windows and seals, and it can spread quickly if you don't tackle it.

To keep a home healthy and moisture-free, actively removing this window condensation as soon as you wake up is the best course of action. And as Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, I’ve tested various condensation-removal methods over the years, but none have been as quick or as effective as a window vacuum.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

As I said, I haven’t tested the Amazon Basics Window Vacuum yet (I hope to soon), but it offers all of the features a good window vacuum should have. This includes a cordless design with a rechargeable battery, a 280 mm-wide suction nozzle to glide carefully across window panes, and a water tank to capture moisture. All for just £30.

And while other budget models like the Beldray Cordless Handheld Window Vacuum Cleaner (£28 at Argos) exist and impressed me during testing , the Amazon Basics Window Vacuum also includes a separate spray bottle with a cleaning pad that these affordable options typically don’t have - but my more expensive Kärcher model does have.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

It might not seem like much, but this extra spray bottle with a cleaning pad is a lifesaver for year-round window cleaning, since it lets you make the most of a window vacuum’s other unexpected uses . Personally, I use the extra tool to clean my mirrors and shower screen, and to give my windows a quick zhuzh during the dustier summer months.

So, having that included in the £30 price tag is a big win in my eyes, and customers seem to love it, too. One happy window vacuum owner raved, ‘This window vac has been excellent. It quickly sucks up water off the windows and thus prevents more water from evaporating into the air, causing more problems.’

‘It isn't too noisy, the battery lasts a long time, and I can do six large windows upstairs, three patio doors, a huge window in my sun lounge, a big kitchen window, lounge window, plus two doors with still charge left over,’ they added.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

However, it’s worth noting that it’s not perfect - nor should you expect it to for this price point. Another customer wrote, ‘There may be some tiny droplets of water left around the edges of the windows, but they can be quickly and easily wiped away with a cloth or paper towel. The machine can feel a bit heavy if you have strength issues in your wrists and arms though.’

So, just bear that in mind if you’re weighing up your next window vacuum purchase. Personally, I’d always stretch for a Kärcher model because of the build quality, effectiveness, and long run time, but if I didn’t already own one, and only had a small budget, I’d snap up this Amazon alternative in a heartbeat.

Alternatives to shop

KÄRCHER WV 6 Plus Cordless Window Vac £79.99 at Amazon UK This is the window vacuum I use in my own home, and I genuinely couldn't recommend it enough. It has a 100-minute runtime and comes with both a spray bottle and cleaning solution. Beldray Cordless Handheld Window Vacuum Cleaner £23 at Argos I've tested this window vacuum, and still use it regularly at home. I use this one downstairs where the condensation isn't so bad, but it still does a great job at tackling wet windows. KÄRCHER WV 1 Cordless Window Vac £34.99 at Amazon UK This is Kärcher's oldest and most basic window vacuum, but it still offers 20 minutes of runtime and comes in at just 0.5 kg to make one-handed use easier than ever.

I love my window vacuum, but I definitely could have saved myself some pennies if I'd known about this one a few years ago!