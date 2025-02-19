You probably don’t need me to tell you that Dyson vacuum cleaners are pricey, but for a limited time only, you can buy a best-selling Dyson for under £230 - a bargain price I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. And it’s not the only Dyson vacuum that’s had its prices slashed, either.

Dyson V8 Advanced Was £330, Now £229.96 at QVC Typically retailing for almost £350, you can now pick up one of Dyson's bestselling cordless vacuum cleaners for a record low price. It's a no-frills-attached vacuum that will get the job done, and won't cost you a fortune.

We have Dyson to thank for many of the best vacuum cleaners on the market today, and as someone who’s tested a bunch of them, I know just how expensive they can be. And while I’ve always believed that if you buy cheap you buy twice for vacuums, I appreciate that Dyson doesn’t exactly cater to everyone’s budget.

In fact, Dyson vacuum cleaners typically range from around £350 all the way up to £800 for the best cordless vacuums . So, the fact that QVC has currently slashed the price of the bestselling Dyson V8 Advanced model to just £299.96 is a BIG deal (quite literally). But as sales like this don’t come around often, you’ll have to act fast if you want to grab this deal.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

QVC currently has a mega-Dyson sale for customers to enjoy, and while six highly-rated cordless and corded offerings have been discounted (more on those later), it’s the £229.96 Dyson V8 Advanced that really caught my eye.

For starters, it’s virtually impossible to find a good vacuum for under £250 - even our top-rated Shark, the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner , retails at £429.99. And we all know from the Shark vs Dyson debate that Dyson is typically the more expensive of the two.

Secondly, it’s almost identical to the Dyson V8 Absolute that I use as my chosen everyday vacuum at home - a feat that’s particularly impressive considering it’s quite literally my job as Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Training in Vacuums to test multiple vacuum cleaners a month. Yet, the V8 is the model I keep coming back to time and time again thanks to its impressive suction power, lightweight manoeuvrability, and handy accessories.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

There are a few tiny differences between the Dyson V8 Absolute and the Dyson V8 Advanced , but the most important details are exactly the same. It has a run time of up to 40 minutes, 130 air watts of max suction power (which isn’t quite as impressive as the Dyson Gen5detect's 280 air watts, but still an above-average level of suction power for vacuums in Europe), a 0.54 L bin volume, a motorbar cleaner head with stiff nylon bristles and anti-static carbon fibre filaments, point-and-shoot bin emptying, wall-docking station, and the tell-tale sleek Dyson design that we all know and love.

Sure, the Dyson V8 may be one of the oldest from the brand’s repertoire, but what it lacks in bells and whistles, it still makes up for in terms of suction power, general performance, and affordability. And if you’re willing to trade lasers and LCD screens for a no-frills-attached Dyson vacuum cleaner that gets the job done without any faff, then I really couldn’t recommend it enough. The 11,000 customers who have left 4.4-star reviews on the Dyson website seem to agree, too.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

More than anything, though, this reduced price really is something to write home about. Even the brand-spanking Dyson Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum Cleaner from QVC (which we’re currently in the process of reviewing, so keep an eye out on our best handheld vacuum guide for that) will set you back £249.99 if you were to buy directly from the source. So, the fact that you can buy a full-size, powerful Dyson vacuum for just £229.96 is incredibly impressive.

Not only that, but currently, there’s free postage and packaging, and you can even use a promotional code on QVC to get an extra £5 off. But as is the case with shopping channels, once the stock is gone… the deal is done. So, I’d suggest taking advantage of it as soon as possible. Or if you’re looking for another QVC Dyson bargain but have a little extra cash to spend, you can check out these alternatives instead.

QVC Dyson deals

Run, don’t walk to snap up a Dyson deal you don't want to miss!