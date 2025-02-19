It’s normally impossible to find a Dyson vacuum for under £250 — but QVC has slashed the price of their bestselling models for a limited time
Run don’t walk to pick up the brand’s bestselling model for under £230 before it sells out
You probably don’t need me to tell you that Dyson vacuum cleaners are pricey, but for a limited time only, you can buy a best-selling Dyson for under £230 - a bargain price I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. And it’s not the only Dyson vacuum that’s had its prices slashed, either.
Typically retailing for almost £350, you can now pick up one of Dyson's bestselling cordless vacuum cleaners for a record low price. It's a no-frills-attached vacuum that will get the job done, and won't cost you a fortune.
We have Dyson to thank for many of the best vacuum cleaners on the market today, and as someone who’s tested a bunch of them, I know just how expensive they can be. And while I’ve always believed that if you buy cheap you buy twice for vacuums, I appreciate that Dyson doesn’t exactly cater to everyone’s budget.
In fact, Dyson vacuum cleaners typically range from around £350 all the way up to £800 for the best cordless vacuums. So, the fact that QVC has currently slashed the price of the bestselling Dyson V8 Advanced model to just £299.96 is a BIG deal (quite literally). But as sales like this don’t come around often, you’ll have to act fast if you want to grab this deal.
QVC currently has a mega-Dyson sale for customers to enjoy, and while six highly-rated cordless and corded offerings have been discounted (more on those later), it’s the £229.96 Dyson V8 Advanced that really caught my eye.
For starters, it’s virtually impossible to find a good vacuum for under £250 - even our top-rated Shark, the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, retails at £429.99. And we all know from the Shark vs Dyson debate that Dyson is typically the more expensive of the two.
Secondly, it’s almost identical to the Dyson V8 Absolute that I use as my chosen everyday vacuum at home - a feat that’s particularly impressive considering it’s quite literally my job as Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Training in Vacuums to test multiple vacuum cleaners a month. Yet, the V8 is the model I keep coming back to time and time again thanks to its impressive suction power, lightweight manoeuvrability, and handy accessories.
There are a few tiny differences between the Dyson V8 Absolute and the Dyson V8 Advanced, but the most important details are exactly the same. It has a run time of up to 40 minutes, 130 air watts of max suction power (which isn’t quite as impressive as the Dyson Gen5detect's 280 air watts, but still an above-average level of suction power for vacuums in Europe), a 0.54 L bin volume, a motorbar cleaner head with stiff nylon bristles and anti-static carbon fibre filaments, point-and-shoot bin emptying, wall-docking station, and the tell-tale sleek Dyson design that we all know and love.
Sure, the Dyson V8 may be one of the oldest from the brand’s repertoire, but what it lacks in bells and whistles, it still makes up for in terms of suction power, general performance, and affordability. And if you’re willing to trade lasers and LCD screens for a no-frills-attached Dyson vacuum cleaner that gets the job done without any faff, then I really couldn’t recommend it enough. The 11,000 customers who have left 4.4-star reviews on the Dyson website seem to agree, too.
More than anything, though, this reduced price really is something to write home about. Even the brand-spanking Dyson Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum Cleaner from QVC (which we’re currently in the process of reviewing, so keep an eye out on our best handheld vacuum guide for that) will set you back £249.99 if you were to buy directly from the source. So, the fact that you can buy a full-size, powerful Dyson vacuum for just £229.96 is incredibly impressive.
Not only that, but currently, there’s free postage and packaging, and you can even use a promotional code on QVC to get an extra £5 off. But as is the case with shopping channels, once the stock is gone… the deal is done. So, I’d suggest taking advantage of it as soon as possible. Or if you’re looking for another QVC Dyson bargain but have a little extra cash to spend, you can check out these alternatives instead.
QVC Dyson deals
Crowned the 'best overall' in our guide, the Gen5detect is not only the best and most advanced Dyson on the market - but also one of the best across all vacuum brands. Right now, you can grab £100 off the RRP through QVC, while stocks last. You can read our full review for more info.
I personally tested the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute and can safely say that it's well worth the investment. In fact, my mother-in-law is now the proud owner of one, too. It's a slightly more advanced version of the V8, incredibly lightweight, and offers 60 minutes of fade-free vacuum cleaning.
If you're in the market for a new vacuum and one of the best mops, the Dyson V15 Submarine Wet Vacuum combines the power of both into one handy appliance thanks to its wet roller technology. Our Dyson V15 Submarine review has all of the details you need, but just know that our tester gave it an impressive 4.5 star rating.
Run, don’t walk to snap up a Dyson deal you don't want to miss!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike.
