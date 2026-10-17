5 secret dust magnets in a bedroom you're forgetting to clean – and how to tackle them properly, according to experts

Bedrooms are one of the rooms that seem to attract a lot of dust, and keeping on top of it can feel like a never-ending battle. But there are plenty of dust magnets in a bedroom that can easily get overlooked - and some of them might be hiding in plain sight.

So, where exactly are these sneaky dust collectors lurking? 'The obvious dust collectors are bedding, carpets, curtains, cushions and upholstered headboards,' explains Klaudia Skarbek, professional cleaner at Wecasa. 'Some of the biggest offenders are the things people rarely think to clean.'

The dust hiding in your bedroom isn't just dirt - it can contain dead skin cells, hair, fabric fibres, pollen and particles associated with dust mites (pretty grim, huh?!). And as we spend hours in our bedroom sleeping, keeping dust levels down can create a cleaner, more comfortable sleeping environment.

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The good news? You don't need to spend hours scrubbing your bedroom from top to bottom to get rid of dust. I spoke to cleaning experts to find out which bedroom items are the biggest culprits, and how to clean them properly to keep dust at bay.

1. Lampshades

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Lampshades are one of the most commonly missed bedroom spots to clean, but they're surprisingly good dust magnets, especially fabric ones. 'Fabric lampshades are often overlooked when it comes to cleaning but can be secret dust magnets if not cleaned regularly,' says Heather Nixon, sustainability manager at Bio-D.

Giving your lampshades a dust every one to two weeks can help stop dirt from building up. Heather recommends using a dry microfibre cloth or your vacuum's upholstery attachment on a low setting. 'Work gently from the top of the shade down so that you’re removing build-up rather than simply moving it around,' she says.

This top-to-bottom approach is a good rule to follow throughout your bedroom clean, too. 'My golden rule is dust from top to bottom and vacuum last,' says Klaudia. 'Otherwise, you’re simply knocking dust onto surfaces you’ve already cleaned.'

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2. Curtains

(Image credit: Future PLC / Anna Stathaki)

Curtains are another obvious but easily overlooked dust magnet in a bedroom.

'Curtains are often forgotten when it comes to maintaining a clean home, but when left sitting undisturbed for long periods of time, they can accumulate dust, pet hair and everyday dirt,' says Heather.

It might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you're thinking about the best way to clean curtains, but Heather suggests using your vacuum's upholstery attachment to get rid of dust. 'Pay particular attention to the folds and top edge that could be secretly hiding dust,' she adds.

And if you need to give your curtains a deeper clean, some styles can be machine washed, but it's worth checking the care label first.

3. Mattresses

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Because your mattress is covered by bedding most of the time, it's easy to neglect it. But keeping your mattress clean will help prevent dust (not to mention other dirt and debris) from building up.

'Over time, dust, skin cells and other everyday debris can collect across the surface and particularly around the seams and piping,' explains Heather.

Mattresses are another area where your vacuum cleaner can be put to use. Heather suggests running the upholstery attachment over the mattress when you change to your bedding. 'Pay extra attention to seams, edges and crevices where dust can gather,' she advises.

And if you haven't already, Heather recommends investing in a mattress and pillow protector. 'They create a washable layer and protect from any build-up,' she adds.

4. Under the bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

It might be out of sight, but the space under the bed can be one of the biggest dust hotspots in a bedroom - particularly if it's become a dumping ground for shoes, storage boxes and all the random items you don't quite know where to put.

'Under the bed is often an area of the bedroom where miscellaneous items get thrown and forgotten about but create even more surfaces for dust, hair and fibres to settle on,' says Heather.

Rather than just running the vacuum around whatever's underneath, Heather recommends taking everything out so you can vacuum or sweep the whole area properly. Heather recommends paying particular attention to the skirting boards and corners too, and wiping down any storage boxes before you put them back.

'To reduce the amount of settled dust, I’d consider closed box storage rather than open baskets,' adds Heather.

5. Upholstered headboards

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

And finally, if you have an upholstered headboard, you might be surprised at the amount of dust it could be collecting. 'An upholstered headboard can act like a dust trap,' says Klaudia. 'Its fabric, padding and seams can hold onto dust, skin cells and fibres, particularly around the edges.'

Thankfully, you don't need to dismantle your bed to give the headboard a good clean. Use your vacuum cleaner upholstery or brush attachment, and work slowly over the fabric, paying particular attention to seams and edges, where dust can gather.

And if you're aiming for a completely dust-free bedroom, Klaudia says it's worth remembering you don't need to eliminate every last speck.

'The aim isn’t to make your bedroom completely dust-free because it’s unrealistic,' she says. 'It’s about stopping dust from building up and regularly cleaning the surfaces and fabrics that collect the most of it.'

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You might not be able to completely stop dust magnets in a bedroom, but adding these often overlooked spots to your cleaning routine might mean you won't have to tackle quite as much dust next time.