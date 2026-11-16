Although my husband had hoped my festive fever wouldn’t arrive until 24th December (yes, he is the Grinch), the urge to put my Christmas tree up hit me hard last week. And while the Christmas lover in me almost caved, the practical side of me remembered that to truly enjoy my decorations, I needed to do a little prep, first.

So, I spent the weekend avoiding any last-minute headaches by giving my decorations a pre-Christmas declutter , and working my way through a cleaning to-do list that the wonderful Lynsey Crombie - AKA @lynsey_queenofclean - shared with me. And as Lynsey says, ‘A little preparation makes all the difference.’

‘Getting these jobs done before the Christmas tree goes up means you can enjoy decorating without having to work around furniture, presents and festive accessories. It also gives you a lovely fresh starting point for the Christmas season,’ she adds. So, I thought I’d share her to-do list with you, too.

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1. Prep the floors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

I may be biased as Ideal Home’s Cleaning and Floorcare Editor, but keeping your floors clean is one of the most important cleaning tasks you can add to your list - especially during the winter months, when muddy shoes and mucky paws threaten them on a daily basis. That’s why I always keep my vacuum cleaner and mop close by.

Lynsey says it’s also important to prep your floors before decorating your home for Christmas. She advises, ‘Vacuum and wash the floors thoroughly, particularly in the area where your Christmas tree will sit. Once the tree is up, it can be tricky to clean properly underneath and around the stand. Pay attention to corners and edges where dust and debris tend to collect.’

My personal winter hero is the Philips OneUp Electric Mop (was £149, now £89 at AO ), and I’ve spotted Lynsey using it on her Instagram page , too. This mop would be particularly handy if you’re planning on buying a real Christmas tree and want to avoid any mishaps with the water reservoir.

Lynsey Crombie Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Lynsey Crombie is the UK’s leading home expert, specialising in cleaning, organising, and home management. A familiar face on popular shows like This Morning and Good Morning Britain, Lynsey is their go-to resident expert. Her best-selling book 'The 15-Minute Clean', available on Amazon, offers practical tips for a cleaner, more organised home. Lynsey’s expertise has made her a trusted household name for those seeking smart, time-saving home solutions.

2. Don’t forget skirting boards and hard-to-reach areas

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

I’m famously very lax about cleaning skirting boards and hard-to-reach areas, which is why I recently tested three skirting board dusting tools to see which one would get the job done with minimal effort (spoiler alert: it was the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, £2.99 on Amazon ).

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Lynsey warns that leaving these areas untouched could result in a much bigger headache in the New Year, though. ‘Skirting boards are easily overlooked during everyday cleaning, but they can collect a surprising amount of dust. Give them a good wipe before the decorations go up, especially behind where the tree and larger pieces of furniture will be positioned.’

She adds, ‘Before the room gets filled with festive decorations, take the opportunity to vacuum underneath sofas, sideboards and other furniture. These areas can be much harder to access once the Christmas tree and presents are in place.’ And if you want to stay on top of this during the festive period, I’d recommend one of the best robot vacuums for getting underneath this low-slung furniture.

3. Freshen up soft furnishings

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

The Christmas season is hosting season, and you may find you start welcoming guests as soon as you put up your Christmas decorations. And if you don’t want your guests to spot their cleaning icks in your home, it’s well worth freshening up your soft furnishings before you grab your tree down from the loft.

Lynsey says, ‘Give sofas, cushions and rugs some attention before the extra festive footfall begins. Vacuum upholstery, plump cushions and freshen up throws. It's also a good opportunity to tackle any marks or stains before guests arrive.’

In fact, having one of the best carpet cleaners - or spot cleaners - for this time of year is essential. I’ve recently been testing the Bissell Little Green Mini (was £99, now £79 at Very) against the stains in my home, and couldn’t recommend this compact spot cleaner more. I also ALWAYS keep a bottle of this Dr. Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover (£3.50 at Amazon) to hand while hosting, too.

4. Get your windows and mirrors sparkling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

Another cleaning job to tick off your to-do list before you get to the fun part - putting the Christmas tree and all of its festive accoutrements up in your home - is to clean your windows and give your mirrors some TLC. After all, they often play important roles at Christmas.

Lynsey explains, ‘Clean windows, mirrors and glass doors to get rid of fingerprints, marks and everyday grime. Sparkling glass makes such a difference, especially when Christmas lights start twinkling around the room.’

My own top tip is to stock up on white vinegar - like this Miniml Sorrento Lemon White Vinegar (£8.95 at Amazon) - and use a 1:1 white vinegar-warm water mix to clean both. However, you can also buy ready-made glass and mirror cleaners, like this Astonish Window and Glass Cleaner (£1.50 at Dunelm) .

Lindsey's tips are handy for anyone who hasn't put Christmas decorations up yet, and I thought I'd share some of my recent cleaning favourites to help you along the way.

So, it's time to get cleaning!

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