How to clean a robot vacuum cleaner to keep this hands-free hero in tip-top shape – the tasks you need to do every week and every month

It’s essential to clean the things that clean for you, as failing to do so will drastically shorten their lifespan and reduce efficiency. So, when you’re shelling out for an expensive robot vacuum, it’s even more important to clean this hands-free hero.

Nowadays, the best robot vacuum cleaners can largely be left to their own devices. They’ll vacuum your carpets, mop your hard floors, and some will even dust your skirting boards. But just as you need to clean a vacuum cleaner regularly, you also need to take some time to clean your robot vacuum and keep tangled hair, clogged filters and stagnant water at bay.

Thankfully, this won’t take much of your time. Lukas Zou, Robot Vacuum Specialist at Anker eufy , says you need to remember the following rule: ‘A five-minute weekly tidy, one twenty-minute monthly service, and a dock refresh every couple of months.’ So, these are the exact steps you need to follow.

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1. Turn it off

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

The first step is simple, and Lukas advises, ‘Before starting any maintenance, power off and unplug the dock.’ Just make sure you take the time to turn off the bot and the dock separately.

You typically do this by removing the bot from the dock and pressing the power button. You’ll likely see the lights go out, and you may hear the voice assistant confirming the shutdown. A surefire way to check you’ve done this successfully is to also check the app.

Unplugging the docking station is enough to power it down. At this stage, it’s also worth consulting your instruction manual to see if the manufacturer has any specific cleaning and maintenance requirements. However, everything below should be standard cleaning practice and will ensure the robot vacuum is worth it .

2. Top up fresh water, and empty waste water

Testing the MOVA P50 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum, which earned a 4.5-star review (Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Preece)

If you have an auto-empty robot vacuum cleaner and mop (which is what I’d always recommend as someone who tests them for a living ), you’ll need to replace the fresh water weekly. This ensures that you’re always mopping your floors with hygienic, clean water, and not letting it go stagnant - especially if you don’t use it regularly.

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While you’re at it, empty the wastewater to prevent unwanted smells. Then give it a good clean with water, washing-up liquid, and a clean cloth to remove any lingering grime from the corners or internal pipework.

3. Rinse the docking station and check mops

Testing the 5-star rated Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25, our top-rated model (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Many robot vacuums can now compete with the best mops , and docking stations typically handle dirty water and mop pads without human intervention. However, it’s worth checking the washing tray regularly to make sure it’s doing its job properly, and wiping it down to remove any lingering dirt.

Elizabeth White, UK Brand Manager for MOVA , explains, ‘Check the dock’s washing tray for build-up. If the washing tray has a heating module, make sure it is fully cooled down before cleaning it. If your machine doesn’t wash and dry its own mop pads, clean them after use and let them dry fully.’

She adds, ‘With automatic mop cleaning, check occasionally that the pads are clean and drying properly. This helps prevent unpleasant smells and stops dirty pads spreading grime back across the floor.’

4. Empty the dust chamber or replace dust bag

Testing the Roborock Saros 20 Robot Vacuum, which earned a 4.5-star review (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Whether you have a dock-free robot vacuum or one with an auto-empty docking station, you’ll still need to empty and clean a debris chamber. And AO ’s appliance expert, Jade Golding-Gault , warns, ‘A full dustbin can reduce airflow and impact suction power. Emptying it regularly helps the vacuum pick up dirt and debris more effectively.’

If your model only has a small onboard dust chamber, you should ideally empty it after every clean - or you might be able to stretch to once a week if you have minimal mess. If your model comes with a dust bag, replace it every 30-60 days, but inspect it monthly and replace it with a fresh bag if it’s full.

For docking stations without a dust bag, empty the contents into a general waste bin as often as needed (typically once a month). If the manufacturer allows, you can then rinse it with water and dry it with a paper towel - but always check this, as some robot vacuum manufacturers advise against using water.

5. Remove any hair from brushes

Testing the small-space friendly SwitchBot K11+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Robot vacuums typically have a few brushes and brush rollers - including side brushes and the removable roller brush on the underside of the bot. And if you’re regularly vacuuming pet hair (or you’re just a particularly hairy human), hair can wrap around both of them.

That’s why Elizabeth advises, ‘Give the brushes and wheels a quick check each week. Remove any trapped hair and threads using the recommended cleaning tool. Even anti-tangle brushes are worth checking, as build-up can restrict movement, leave more dirt behind and put extra strain on the machine.’

Your robot vacuum may come with a hair removal tool, but you can also use scissors or a dedicated tool like this Pikk-It Hair Removal Tool for Vacuums (£7.99 on Amazon) to remove hair.

6. Clean the filter

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Just as you should clean your regular vacuum cleaner's filter once a month, you should do the same with your robot vacuum cleaner. Especially as Jade says, ‘Filters trap fine dust and allergens, but when they become clogged, they can put extra strain on the appliance.’

Thankfully, it’s not difficult to clean the filter and keep your robot vacuum in full working order. And Jade advises, ‘Tapping out loose debris and gently brushing away dust will help keep the vacuum running effectively.’

You don’t need any fancy tools, but if tapping over a bin isn’t enough, a clean, soft-bristled toothbrush should do the trick. If you run your robot vacuum more than once a day and have a particularly messy house, you may need to do this more than once a month.

7. Wipe the sensors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Although robot vacuums have sensors and obstacle detection that help them navigate around obstacles, it’s still a good idea to declutter before using a robot vacuum and wipe the sensors every so often. The same goes for the charging points on the bot and the dock.

Elizabeth says, ‘Sensors and charging contacts are easy to overlook. As a guide, give them a gentle wipe with a soft, dry cloth (never use a wet cloth) once a month, or sooner if they look dusty. Keeping these clean helps the robot find its way around your home and connect properly to its charger.’

This will help you get the most out of your robot vacuum and keep your hard-earned investment running and cleaning at its best.

FAQs

Why do you need to clean a robot vacuum cleaner? Regularly cleaning your robot vacuum cleaner can extend its lifespan, help to maintain reliable suction power and keep your home clean. Focus on cleaning key components, such as the filter, brushes, and docking station. Doing this will prevent the following: Tangled brush bars that can affect airflow and leave debris on floors.

Dirty sensors and charging points that can limit obstacle avoidance and charge time.

Dirty, wet debris chambers and docking stations that can cause odours and bacterial growth.

Blocked filters that could recirculate dust, dirt and allergens back into your house. But as Elizabeth White, UK Brand Manager for MOVA, explains, ‘Whatever model you choose, you should always refer to the manual for a recommended cleaning routine, frequency and replacement parts.’

Can I put vinegar in a robot vacuum mop? No, you should never put vinegar in a robot vacuum mop. You should only use water and any cleaning solution recommended by the manufacturer. This will prevent any damage to your robot vacuum and will keep your warranty in place. If you do put vinegar in your robot vacuum, the acidic cleaner may corrode electrical components and even damage your floors, since vinegar is not recommended for natural stone floors.

So, make sure you give your robot vacuum the TLC it deserves.