7 cleaning 'icks' guests notice but would never mention – and how to tackle them before they arrive

We've all been there - a last-minute scramble around the house trying to clean your home fast ahead of visitors arriving. But while you've probably got the basics covered, there are some commonly overlooked cleaning icks - those small signs of dirt, grime or unpleasant smells - that your guests are likely to notice before anything else.

So, what exactly are the cleaning icks that guests notice first? According to a new study by Tap Warehouse, almost half of Brits (46%) say bad smells are among the first things they notice when they enter someone else's home. And it doesn't take long, either: 46% say they usually spot signs of mess within five minutes of arriving.

Part of the problem is that when you live somewhere every day, it's easy to become houseblind to the little things. To spare any blushes (for you and your guests), I've asked cleaning experts to reveal the biggest cleaning icks that visitors notice first, plus easy cleaning jobs to help you stay on top of them.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

1. Bad smells you've stopped noticing

(Image credit: Future Plc)

We know every home has its own 'smell', yet most of us have no idea what our own house smells like. It's called house nose-blindness, and believe it or not, it makes unpleasant odours harder to pick up on. But it's one of the first things guests will notice.

'A damp or musty smell anywhere in the house is one of the most off-putting things a guest can encounter, and it lingers in the memory long after everything else,' says Victoria Hibbert, managing director of The Ready Maids.

To stop smells building up in the first place, Gemma Bray, founder of the Organised Method, recommends incorporating things like bin cleaning, washing pet bedding and washing towels into your weekly cleaning rotation. 'Don’t forget pet food bowls - they are often neglected!' she says. 'These jobs are so easy to miss when you’re busy.'

And if guests are already on their way, skip the candle and open a window instead. 'Fresh air does more for the smell of a home than any candle,' says Victoria.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. A toilet that hasn't been properly cleaned

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

It's easy enough to give the toilet bowl a quick scrub, but guests will see far more than just the bowl. The underside of the seat, hinges, the flush button or handle, as well as the floor around the base can all collect grime and splashes.

'Guests using the bathroom see these areas close up, and splashes left around the toilet can contribute to unpleasant smells,' says Nancy Emery, home and cleaning expert at Tap Warehouse.

Nancy recommends cleaning the toilet bowl with a suitable toilet cleaner (we love Miniml's toilet cleaner from Amazon with a fresh mint fragrance), following the label instructions, then wiping down the seat, hinges, flush button and exterior with a product suitable for those surfaces.

'Remember the base of the toilet and the surrounding floor, too. Keep toilet-cleaning cloths separate from those used elsewhere, and never mix cleaning products,' she says.

3. Cobwebs lurking in the corners

You might have vacuumed the floors and dusted the surfaces, but have you looked up? Victoria says it's easy to forget about things like cobwebs. 'That cobweb that has been in the corner for two weeks has become invisible to you,' she says. 'Yet, cobwebs in the corners of ceilings, particularly around light fittings and in hallways, are spotted before guests have even taken their coat off.'

Gemma recommends using your vacuum attachments to reach into awkward corners and nooks to get rid of cobwebs. If your vacuum has a long enough handle, you might not even need to get the ladder out.

'Cobwebs are often missed when they are not on your regular cleaning list, but they build up fast,' she says. 'Those webs spin up overnight.'

4. Dirty light switches

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Don't forget the details you touch every day, either. Gemma points out that grubby light switches can make a room feel dirtier than it really is.

'Light switches and pull cords might not be something that’s on the list to inspect regularly, but it’s the details like these that guests can notice,' she says.

Victoria Hibbert, managing director of The Ready Maids, agrees that light switches are one of the most overlooked areas that guests pick up on. 'They are touched constantly and almost never wiped,' she says.

'A quick wipe of all taps, handles and light switches with an antibacterial cloth (like these from Beldray on Amazon) takes five minutes and makes a home feel noticeably cleaner,' adds Victoria.

5. Grubby taps and sinks

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Snook)

Toothpaste splashes, soap residue and grime at the base of a tap can make a bathroom feel a lot dirtier than it is. These areas are easy to miss when you're expecting guests and have only got time to give the surfaces a quick wipe, instead of a full-scale bathroom clean.

As well as being among the messy things that guests notice in your bathroom, they're also the sort of detail professional cleaners would look out for. 'These are exactly the areas that professional cleaners target because we walk in with fresh eyes every time,' says Victoria.

Nancy's quick fix is to clear the basin, remove visible residue with a soft cloth and a suitable cleaner (like Kit & Kin's bathroom citrus cleaner from Amazon), then dry the surface and taps. 'Check the manufacturer’s care guidance, particularly for special finishes, rather than reaching straight for vinegar or an abrasive scourer,' she adds.

6. Hand towels that need washing

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

While there's no clear-cut rule on how often you should be washing your towels, if they're starting to smell a little musty, guests are unlikely to want to use them. And according to Victoria, an old hand towel is 'one of the clearest signals that a host has not thought about the guest's experience.'

'A towel can look reasonably tidy on its hook but still feel damp or smell musty,' says Nancy. 'Because it’s something guests use after washing their hands, it deserves a place on your pre-visit checklist.'

To avoid giving your guests the ick, put out a freshly washed, completely dry hand towel and hang it so it can dry between uses. 'Replace it when it becomes damp, soiled or musty rather than waiting for it to look visibly dirty,' adds Victoria.

7. Sticky bin lids

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Be honest, when was the last time you gave your kitchen bin lids a good clean? I'll admit, it's something I don't do as often as I should - even though I know how much grime my kitchen bin lid picks up, and I'd be mortified if a guest picked up on it.

'Bin lids, both kitchen and bathroom, collect grease and grime and are seldom cleaned rather than just emptied,' says Victoria.

The easiest way to keep on top of this is to make it part of your usual bin-emptying routine. 'A quick wipe with an antibacterial cloth takes five minutes and makes a home feel noticeably cleaner,' she adds.

Shop guest-ready essentials

M&S Egyptian Cotton Blanket Stitch Towel £10 at M&S Fresh, fluffy hand towels will make your bathroom feel cleaner, and avoid giving your guests the ick. These M&S Egyptian cotton hand towels are reasonably priced, and come in a range of colours. Amazon Extendable Cobweb Duster £7.99 at Amazon Get rid of those awkward, hard-to-reach cobwebs with a duster. This one from Amazon is extendable, and has a removable and washable head. Amazon Antibacterial Multipurpose Cleaning Wipes (pack of 6) £5.64 at Amazon Let's face it, we don't always have time to deep clean every room in the house, especially if you're expecting last-minute visitors. Keeping a pack of antibacterial wipes on hand to give surfaces a quick wipe down will do the trick.

FAQ

How do you make your home feel guest-ready? Cleaning isn't the only thing that can make a difference before guests arrive. A cluttered hallway, crowded worktops or belongings scattered everywhere can make a home feel less tidy, even when it's clean. Cleaning and decluttering expert Gemma Bray recommends treating decluttering as an ongoing process, rather than just decluttering your home fast in time for visitors. 'I try to do a mini tidy and declutter in an area each time I clean a room,' she says. 'Just five minutes every day can make a huge difference over a couple of months.' If you're short on time before hosting duties, focus on the spaces you'll actually use, and make sure you have somewhere to put the clutter, rather than just moving it from one room to another.

The good news is your house doesn't need to be spotless before you have visitors. A few quick checks, from wiping down the sinks to emptying and wiping down the bins, will help your home feel guest-ready and avoid any embarrassing ick.

And if you do have time, it's worth taking a look at the messy things guests notice in your hallway. After all, that's the first thing they'll see.