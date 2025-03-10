Bargain alert! Shark’s bestselling carpet stain cleaner is under £100 — it's been on my cleaning wishlist for months
Shark has slashed the prices of its vacuums, carpet cleaners and mops for its Spring Clean Sale
Over the past few years, Shark has solidified itself as a market leader in floor care and cleaning. And while the brand’s prices often err on the expensive side, its sales events are always extremely generous - and the fact that you can now buy the Shark StainStriker Stain & Spot Cleaner for under £100 is proof of that.
Compact and portable, the Shark StainStriker Stain & Spot Cleaner is ideal for everyday cleaning and tougher stains. There's no need to pre-treat stains, either. Shark’s dual-activated cleaning solution combines two bespoke formulas to double down on stains and odours - and it's currently on sale!
While there’s no doubt that Shark has contributed to some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market today, most people forget that we also have this cult cleaning brand to thank for the best carpet cleaners, too. But while full-size carpet cleaners can be big, bulky, and extremely expensive, spot cleaners offer targeted cleaning (and stain removal) for upholstery, stairs, cars, and, most importantly, cleaning carpets.
However, spot cleaners still aren’t cheap, and you’d typically expect to pay between £150-£200 for a high-quality product from an esteemed brand like Shark, VAX, or BISSELL. So, the £99.99 price point of the Shark StainStriker Stain & Spot Cleaner right now is proving very hard for me to ignore.
Although I haven’t had the pleasure of testing this specific spot cleaner before (watch this space, though, as I plan to review it very soon), we have tested the full-size Shark CarpetXpert Deep Carpet Cleaner, which has also been reduced from £249.99 to £199.99 in the Shark Spring Clean Sale. Our reviewer loved the carpet cleaner so much she gave it a 4.5-star review and praised the brand for offering a lightweight, efficient, and effective product that got the job done.
Plus, the reviews of the Shark StainStriker speak for themselves. With over 230 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, it’s clear to see that customers love the product - using it to clean their sofas or clean their mattresses. But as Shark regularly sells out of its products (especially during mega sales events like this one), I’d advise you to act quickly if you want to be one of those happy customers, too.
And if you miss out on your chance to grab the Shark StainStriker, you’ll be happy to know that the Shark Spring Clean Sale doesn’t just focus on carpet cleaners. This sales event covers everything you could need for a successful spring clean - from the best steam mops to the best cordless vacuum cleaners.
In fact, no nook or cranny will be left behind with these products in tow - especially if you opt for the Shark Classic Handheld Pet Vacuum (which currently sits on the top row of our best handheld vacuums guide).
The cult brand is also offering spring cleaning bundles - like the Shark Cordless Vacuum + Steam Mop Cleaning Bundle, which pairs everything you could need for squeaky clean floors in one handy set - and for a heavily reduced price. Buying the cordless vacuum and the steam mop in this set separately would typically set you back almost £410, but for a limited time only, though, you can grab it for just £279.98. What a bargain!
Shark Spring Clean Sale deals
We gave this vacuum cleaner a 5-star review, as who doesn't want a self-emptying vacuum in their lives?! This model is one of Shark's newest offerings, and boasts 70 minutes of run time and Reverse Clean technology that makes cleaning a dream. Now, it's cheaper than ever.
Steam cleaning is the ultimate natural cleaning hack, and this Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner can help you clean every single inch of your home. Our 4.5 star review of this product goes into more detail, but we absolutely LOVED it during testing. Plus, it comes with all of the attachments you'll need for a successful spring clean.
Crowned the 'best upright' in our vacuums guide, this vacuum also received a 5-star review by our testing team thanks to its impressive pick-up power and lift-away capabilities that make it perfect for cleaning smaller areas of the home. And who could resist a Shark vacuum under £300?
So, what will you be picking up for your spring clean sessions this year? My pick is the StainStriker Spot Cleaner, and I’ll be following the stain removal golden rules to make my home’s upholstery look as good as new.
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike.
