Experts have revealed the 1 place spiders love to hide in your home – and what you can do to stop it from happening

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that spiders are everywhere right now. It’s peak spider season in the UK, and prime time for these eight-legged creatures to make their way into our homes, and experts have revealed the surprising place in your home that spiders like to hide most.

Spiders are one of the most common fears amongst adults, so it comes as no surprise that many of us want to know how to get rid of spiders in our homes . But to do this, you need to know the places that spiders like to hang out.

Experts have revealed that spiders love to lurk in your laundry piles as it provides the perfect dark and cosy environment. So, to avoid a jumpscare next time you go to do your washing, this is everything you need to know about spiders and their resting spot of choice.

Why do spiders hide in laundry piles?

Spiders aren’t harmful in the UK and can also be quite timid, which is why your laundry pile is an attractive place to hide. It’s warm, dark and cosy, making it an ideal hiding spot for a spider.

‘Autumn is spider season in the UK. Since the weather cools down, spiders flock indoors looking for shelter, eyeing up your unattended laundry pile,’ says Katy Roberts, laundry expert at AO.com .

‘Spiders love dark, warm and undisturbed spaces, making your pile of laundry the ideal spot for a critter. When your clothes or bedding are left on the floor, it creates the perfect hiding spot where spiders can feel safe from predators.’

I know I’m guilty about creating a floordrobe from time to time, but if you’re particularly worried about spiders, then you need to ensure your utility room ideas are up to scratch or invest in a quality laundry basket such as the Joseph Joseph 90L Laundry Basket (which is on sale right now for £82.50 at Argos) , which is an Ideal Home team favourite.

How to stop spiders hiding in your laundry

If spiders are not welcome in your laundry pile, don’t worry. There are a few handy ways to keep spiders to a minimum in your home.

‘In future, don’t leave any dirty laundry lying about. Pop your laundry straight into your washing machine or a lidded laundry basket. The smell of detergent and the movement of washing will deter any spiders from sticking around,’ says Katy.

‘Giving your clothes a quick press or steam not only freshens them up but also ensures there are no creepy crawlies lurking in folds or cuffs.’

Alongside keeping your laundry in check, Daniel Baldwin, Board-Certified Entomologist at Hawx Pest Control , also recommends reaching for your best vacuum cleaner , too.

‘Regularly vacuuming your home will help eliminate living or dead insects that can attract spiders. Be sure to vacuum under your bed and other furniture using the hose attachment to make sure you’re cleaning the spots where they may usually hide. This will deter them from coming back if they know they’ll be disturbed,’ he said.

‘Eliminate any webs you find in or around your home by vacuuming or clearing them out. This may encourage spiders to leave, as many types stay close by their webs, rather than living directly on them.’

What you need

Have you ever seen a spider jumping out your laundry before?