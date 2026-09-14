As a Homes Journalist and Certified Vacuum Expert, I love it when an appliance is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. But while I believe that every household needs a robot vacuum cleaner, they've never quite struck that pretty-but-practical balance.

After all, the best robot vacuums are typically quite intrusive, compromising your home’s design and decor. However, Bosch is looking to change that. The home appliance brand has just launched a fully integrated vacuum and mop robot, designed to fit seamlessly into your kitchen cabinetry - so much so that it becomes ‘invisible’ when not in use.

Created in collaboration with robotics brand ECOVACS, the Bosch Built-In Vacuum and Mop Robot even comes with its own full-service station, where it automatically empties dry and wet debris and dries the mop pads before its next cleaning session. But this integrated design comes at a cost - spatially, practically, and, of course, financially.

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(Image credit: Bosch)

Deciding whether a robot vacuum is worth it ultimately comes down to whether you want the convenience of a hands-free appliance doing the work for you - and whether you’re willing to sacrifice the overall ‘look’ of your home to house a freestanding appliance that doesn’t quite match your aesthetic.

The Bosch Built-In Vacuum and Mop Robot removes the freestanding, individualised aspect and turns it into a fully integrated addition that forms part of your kitchen - just like your oven and fridge. It’s hidden within cabinet plinths (the area between your cabinets and the floor), and the docking station is hidden in a cupboard that can be pulled out for maintenance.

(Image credit: Bosch)

When you need it to clean your floors, it’ll move out of its little hidey-hole and make its way around your house. When it’s finished, it’ll take itself back to its hidden home - out of sight and out of mind.

This new development isn’t just about design, though. It’s officially Bosch’s most powerful robot vacuum and mop to date, offering 20,000Pa of suction power, which, for reference, is the same cleaning power as the current number-one-rated robot vacuum cleaner in our guide, the Eufy Omni E25 .

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It also has an ultra-slim design to clean under furniture, plus smart navigation and multi-level mapping to clean every area of your home. Then, you can control everything via the app.

But what are my thoughts on this new development in the robot vacuum world? Well, I’m torn. On the one hand, I can definitely see the appeal and wholeheartedly agree that robot vacuums are often an ugly addition to any room.

On the other hand, I do find the concept quite limiting, especially as we’re in the midst of a serious robot vacuum revolution right now.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

It seems as though new-and-improved models are being released every week, and I think the beauty of buying this appliance - especially if it’s your first robot vacuum - is figuring out the features and modes you like, and what you don’t like. Then, you work your way up from a cheaper model to a more expensive one.

In fact, I feel like my own favourite model changes every time I review a new robot vacuum cleaner, as they're changing so much, and so quickly, too.

For example, the robot vacuum I'm currently testing - the new roborock Qrevo Edge 2 Flow Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop (now just £599 at Amazon) has a whopping 35,000Pa of suction power. That's almost double that of the Bosch. And I know of even more coming soon that go well above 40,000Pa.

However, this model requires you to stick with the same robot vacuum to keep it integrated, and you’ll need to enlist a professional to install it properly. So, at just under £3,000 to buy and install, it would be a very expensive mistake if you don’t like the way the robot cleans - or the features it offers.

This is how our Editor-in-Chief hides her dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum with Mop (£999 at Amazon) (Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

You’ve also got to consider the fact that this new integrated robot vacuum has to be installed within or next to an under-the-sink cupboard in a kitchen or utility room - meaning you’ll always have to sacrifice cupboard space in those specific rooms. Which, let’s be honest, are typically quite small and limited on storage space anyway.

Could you justify these quibbles in your home? If you value interior design and aren’t fussed about the latest models, I get it. It's a great idea on paper and makes sense for many people.

But with so many other ways to hide a robot vacuum cleaner , I’m not sure I’m 100% sold.

Alternatives to consider

Bosch Spotless Max Cam Wet & Dry Robot Vacuum Cleaner £1,149.99 at John Lewis Alongside the integrated robot vacuum model, Bosch has also just launched the Spotless Max Cam. With 11,000Pa and 210 minutes of run time, it also has a 10-year warranty. I haven't tested this one (yet), so I can't comment on its effectiveness. Sauder Homeplus Robot Vacuum Storage Side Table £213.79 at Amazon UK If you want to hide a robot vacuum but don't want to shell out a fully integrated system, a side table like this can work wonders. There are also so many other designs on Amazon if this one isn't quite to your taste. eufy E25 Omni, Robot Vacuum Cleaner With Mop £849 at Amazon UK This is the best robot vacuum cleaner I've tested so far, and one thing I loved was how stylish and sleek it is. So, if you don't mind leaving your robot vacuum on display, this one offers 20,000Pa of suction and rotating brush rollers for mopping. You can read my full review for more details.

What are your thoughts on a disappearing robot vacuum?