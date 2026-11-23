As any renovation project nears its end, it is normal for homeowners to start to run out of steam. This was certainly the case for me at the end of our five-year renovation. This meant that certain decisions got rushed and some of those hurried choices still frustrate me now, many years later.

The bathroom heating is one of these niggles. Come winter, de-robing in this room feels like an endurance test and it is all thanks to the fact that I did little research into how to buy a heated towel warmer that would be right for the space – as the sole source of heat in the room, it just isn't doing the job we'd hoped it would.

Perhaps it is undersized, or maybe it is just because it is almost always covered in towels, but the heating in this room really needs addressing – so I reached out to the experts to find out how I should be warming up this space in a bid to make stepping out of the shower on a frosty morning less of trial.

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Why is my bathroom so cold?

(Image credit: The Radiator Centre)

I have long suspected that relying on a heated towel rail alone as a means of heating a bathroom might not be the wisest choice and, according to Nick Duggan, managing director at The Radiator Centre, I might have been right. 'A heated towel rail can provide some warmth, but I wouldn't automatically assume it's going to be enough to heat the whole bathroom. Once you start hanging towels on it, you're restricting the amount of heat it can give out into the room.

'This is particularly worth thinking about in a larger bathroom or one with limited insulation, where you'll need more heat to keep the space comfortable,' continues Nick. 'If you're relying on a towel rail as your only heat source, it's important to check its heat output against the room's heating requirements rather than simply choosing one based on its size or appearance.'

Mike Whitfield, interiors expert at LUSSO, feels that while in some cases heated towel rails can heat a space effectively, the individual nature of the bathroom needs to be taken into account. 'For small bathrooms, a single towel radiator is the optimal choice. However, for spaces that are harder to heat, such as larger rooms, or a period bathroom with poor insulation, an additional source of heat such as a radiator may be required. Adding a radiator provides a more consistent source of heat that will more effectively warm up the room, and can be paired with a smaller towel rail dedicated to drying used towels.'

Nick Duggan Social Links Navigation Managing Director at The Radiator Centre Nick has over 20 years of experience in central heating and radiators, leading the team at one of the UK's largest independent suppliers.

Mike Whitfield Social Links Navigation Luxury Interiors Expert at LUSSO With over 10 years of experience in the luxury homeware sector, and nearly 20 years of experience in e-commerce and online sales, Mike Whitfield possesses a great eye for interior design and stays up-to-date with the latest trends.

Alternative bathroom heating options I'm considering

1. A bigger towel warmer

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

Rather than go to the trouble of installing a radiator, I was hoping that simply upgrading my towel warmer to something a little bigger could solve my chilly bathroom issues. However, according to Nick Duggan, this may not be the best solution – in fact, this is a common bathroom renovation mistake. 'Going for a larger towel rail can help, but bigger isn't always the answer. You need to consider the heat output of the actual model and how much of that heat will be absorbed by the towels hanging on it. In some bathrooms, particularly larger ones, it just makes more sense to have a separate radiator to heat the room properly, with a towel rail doing what it does best: keeping towels warm and dry.'

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Howard Ball, managing director at CCL Wetrooms, agrees that simply opting for the biggest towel warmer you can get your hands on is not necessarily going to solve the problem. 'A bigger rail helps only up to a point. To heat a room as well as dry towels it would need to be so large that it runs too hot to touch and still leaves cold feet. Towel warmers also sit high on the wall where warm air rises to the ceiling and is drawn out by the extractor fan. In most bathrooms an additional heat source is needed.'

Mike Whitfield suggests that rather than switching to a bigger towel rail, it might be better to invest in a few accessories that could help matters. 'To maximise efficiency of radiators and towel rails, it’s a good idea to add hooks or rails that will allow towels to dry but do not block heat circulation. Towels stored directly on the rail will absorb heat and restrict how well it circulates through the room, so lifting them off the heated surface will improve heat efficiency. Bathroom storage solutions, such as wall cabinets, shelves or vanity units, also offer a way to store dry towels when not in use, helping to reduce visual clutter and create a more harmonious and aesthetically pleasing space.'

Are some types of heated towel warmer better than others?

It turns out that it isn't size alone that should be a consideration when choosing a towel warmer that is going to effectively heat your bathroom as well dry out towels – the style matters too.

'Two towel rails that look a similar size can have quite different heat outputs depending on their design, construction and surface area,' explains Nick Duggan. 'A more substantial design with wider bars or a larger heating surface will generally give out more heat than a slim, traditional ladder rail, although it's always worth checking the manufacturer's figures rather than making assumptions based on appearance.

'It's also important to consider the central heating system you're connecting it to,' adds Nick. 'Modern heating systems, particularly those using heat pumps, often operate at lower water temperatures than traditional boilers, which means you need to choose a towel rail or radiator designed to deliver enough heat at those lower temperatures. Always check the manufacturer's heat output figures and make sure they're appropriate for your heating system.'

Shop the best heated towel warmers

Flomasta Flat Chrome effect 1531BTU Vertical Towel radiator £60 at B&Q Measuring 450mm x 1600mm, if you have the space, this generous heated towel warmer is the ideal way to both heat the bathroom as well as dry your damp towels. Greened House Store Brushed Brass Heated Towel Rail £86.19 at Amazon Perfect for more bijou bathrooms, this stylish towel warmer, in a warm brass finish, measures 300mm x 800mm and comes with everything you need for installation. Other sizes, up to 400mm x 1200mm, are available. The Range Percival Black Electric Towel Rail Thermostatic WIFI £334.05 at The Range If you want a heat source for a modern bathroom scheme, look no further than this WiFi-enabled sleek black model which stands at 500mm x 1592mm and that you can control remotely via an app.

2. A bathroom radiator

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

I was keen to find out what, if any, type of radiator I should be considering for the bathroom if I do go ahead and add one in a bid to boost the heat levels in this space.

Reassuringly, Nick Duggan says I have a range of choices when it comes to bathroom radiators. 'You're not limited to a traditional ladder-style towel rail. These are great for hanging and drying towels, but they often have a relatively modest heat output compared with a conventional radiator, particularly once towels are covering the bars. If you want something that will do more to heat the room, look at more substantial towel radiators, such as double ladder designs, which have a larger heating surface and can offer a higher heat output than traditional single ladder rails.

'Alternatively, a dedicated panel radiator with convector fins can be a good option, as these help circulate warm air around the bathroom,' continues Nick. 'Some flat-panel and designer radiators also incorporate towel bars or hooks, giving you somewhere to hang and warm towels while still benefiting from the greater heat output of a radiator. This can be a really good compromise if you want the best of both worlds without having to find wall space for two separate heating products.

'Column radiators are another option worth considering,' adds Nick. 'A deeper, multi-column design will generally give out more heat than a slim, single-column version of the same height and width. The important thing is to look at the heat output rather than choosing purely on appearance. I'd also recommend checking the finish, as polished chrome towel rails can give out up to 20% less heat than some matt or coloured finishes, so it's worth considering this when comparing different designs.'

Shop bathroom radiators

B&Q Right Radiators Bathroom Traditional Victorian Heated Towel Rail Radiator £170.06 at B&Q Offering the high heat output of a traditional radiator along with the practicality of a towel rail, this elegant model measures 952mm x 659 mm and has a 10-year guarantee. MYLEK Panel Heater Radiator WiFi Smart App 1000W With Thermostat £109.99 at Amazon This electric panel radiator is so simple to install and can be either floor- or wall-mounted. Being IP24 rated, it is perfect for bathrooms and can also be controlled via your smart devices using an app. Bathroom Mountain Gibraltar Wall Hung Extra Large White Traditional Heated Towel Radiator £359.99 at Bathroom Mountain This classic bathroom radiator actually comes in a wide range of sizes, but this model measures 1000mm x 635mm and has a heat output of 2757 BTUs. It is the perfect combo of radiator and rail.

3. Underfloor heating

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

I'm painfully aware that one of our biggest renovation mistakes was missing the opportunity to install underfloor heating while everything was in disarray. I'd love to have toasty toes on exiting the shower but am guessing that retrofitting UFH is going to be too much work.

Rhylan Bell, managing director at ThermoSphere, feels that a layered approach to heating works well in the bathroom and, if you can, adding underfloor heating is the best way forward. 'A radiator or towel rail works best as part of a mix, with the floor heating the room and the rail looking after the towels. If wall space is tight, I would put the budget into the floor first though.'

Rhylan goes on to explain that, if retrofitting, electric UFH is the simpler option. 'Electric underfloor heating is thin and many systems go in beneath new tiles or flooring without any change to the walls or the suite. The existing floor covering usually needs to come up and the floor height rises slightly so doors and thresholds may need a small adjustment. The subfloor needs to be sound and dry too. It is best planned together with the new floor finish and a thermostat with a floor sensor.'

Mike Whitfield also favours underfloor heating in a bathroom, but warns that retrofitting underfloor heating is a big job. 'Underfloor heating provides a consistent source of heat that radiates through the flooring and warms the entire room. It doesn’t entirely replace the need for a small towel rail to dry wet towels and flannels, but for larger rooms it has a dramatic visual effect by removing the need for multiple wall-mounted radiators, creating a much more open and minimalist space. If your bathroom does not already have underfloor heating, though, installing it is a sizable renovation job that will require the existing flooring to be removed. It’s an option that should only really be considered if you’re already planning a bathroom renovation and desire a clean and minimalist aesthetic.'

Rhylan Bell Social Links Navigation Managing Director at ThermoSphere Rhylan Bell is Managing Director of ThermoSphere, a British manufacturer of electric underfloor heating specialising in the residential bathroom market

Howard Ball Social Links Navigation Managing Director at CCL Wetrooms Howard Ball is Managing Director of CCL Building Products Ltd. With more than 35 years in the bathroom industry, Howard has built his career around innovation, product development and helping shape the UK's wetroom market.

What is the best way to heat a bathroom?

(Image credit: Bathroom Mountain)

It is clear to me that my current set up really isn't cutting the mustard. I'm thinking a more efficient towel warmer could be the best, least disruptive, option.

However, given that we have plans to move the bathroom as part of an extension that is on the horizon, now is the perfect time to plan the heating for the new room. Howard Ball says that coming at the heating design from three angles should be something I consider. 'We teach designers to think in three layers. The floor heats the room and the people in it, a mirror demister keeps the glass clear, and the towel rail dries and warms the towels. Plan the three layers together at the design stage.

'Decide early where each is supplied from, which zone it sits in and how it is controlled,' continues Howard. 'Use a thermostat control so the floor is warm before anyone steps in. What you feel is operative temperature, roughly the average of the air and the surfaces around you. Tile and glass pull heat from skin, so warming the surfaces lets you feel comfortable at a lower air temperature. It is important not to cut back on ventilation though as extraction removes moisture before it condenses, avoiding bathroom mould.'

FAQs

Are fan heaters a good way to heat a bathroom?

I know how effective fan heaters can be at giving a fast blast of heat – but are they a good way to heat a bathroom?

Howard Ball says that while they can take the edge off, there are better options. 'Fan heaters warm the air – and in a bathroom that is exactly what the bathroom extractor fan removes. They give a quick boost, but the room cools soon after they switch off.'

Howard goes to to say that it is worth considering infrared heating instead. 'Infrared heaters are radiant so they warm people and surfaces directly, which suits a bathroom better than warm air does. That said, they heat only what they point at though and they do not warm the floor.

'Underfloor heating is radiant too and it would be my first choice,' adds Howard. 'The warmth comes from the whole floor, which is the largest free surface in a bathroom, so the air temperature is even from floor to ceiling. Warmer surfaces also reduce condensation and help the room dry much more quickly.'

If you are keen to save energy at home, ensuring each space is being heated effectively is one of the best ways. Now is a great time to check your radiators and get you boiler serviced – before winter really sets in.