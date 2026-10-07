This £16 shoe organiser kept my hallway spotless last Christmas – and I've used it every day since to curb shoe clutter
Now everyone I know has bought one, too
Last year, I hosted Christmas at home, which is no small feat in a tiny two-bed terrace. But any small-home dweller with an aversion to clutter and a stubborn streak will know the biggest problems can often be solved with the simplest storage solutions. That’s why I bought the Storivo Shoe Organiser Box (£15.99 at Amazon).
I initially raved about this shoe organiser box in early December last year, before I'd used it to host up to 15 people in my home over the festive period. But since using it over Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and almost every day since, I can confidently say that it’s some of the best money I’ve ever spent. And it’s received so many compliments over the past year.
Thankfully, I’m passing the hosting reins onto someone else this Christmas. But that’s not the only thing I’ve passed on, as almost everyone who visited my home last year has since invested in the Storivo Shoe Organiser Box to tackle shoe clutter themselves. Especially now it’s even cheaper!
Unlike many other shoe storage ideas for small spaces, this clever solution uses a foldable box design instead of a shoe rack or cabinet, which are often bulky and permanent. This space-savvy design lets you use it as a temporary solution to keep shoes tidy when you have guests.
It's a simple design, but it works. And this Amazon shoe box has 16 slots for a pair of average-sized shoes (I found larger sizes and chunkier trainers needed one slot each), plus a zippable lid and side handles, so you can move it quickly if you want to keep the hallway tidy.
In fact, once all my guests had arrived and safely stored their shoes last Christmas, I zipped the whole thing up and stashed it in a cupboard to keep as much usable socialising space as possible.
And although I initially folded it down after the festive period, I quickly realised how much I missed it and brought it back out. So, it works as a more permanent shoe storage solution too.
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I’d be lying if I said that this was a pretty shoe storage option, but when it comes to keeping my home clutter-free - especially when I’m autumn-proofing my tiny hallway - I always err on the side of practical rather than pretty.
After all, the main objective in any small space is to stay on top of the mess so it doesn’t overpower the tinier footprint. And so I don't trip over piles of shoes every day.
The good news is that other shoe storage alternatives are available if you don't like the look of this Amazon shoe box, though. They'll all curb the clutter this Christmas, and some are even more affordable.
Don't let shoe clutter ruin your Christmas. Get ahead of the game like I did!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!