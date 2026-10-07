This £16 shoe organiser kept my hallway spotless last Christmas – and I've used it every day since to curb shoe clutter

Last year, I hosted Christmas at home, which is no small feat in a tiny two-bed terrace. But any small-home dweller with an aversion to clutter and a stubborn streak will know the biggest problems can often be solved with the simplest storage solutions. That’s why I bought the Storivo Shoe Organiser Box (£15.99 at Amazon).

I initially raved about this shoe organiser box in early December last year, before I'd used it to host up to 15 people in my home over the festive period. But since using it over Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and almost every day since, I can confidently say that it’s some of the best money I’ve ever spent. And it’s received so many compliments over the past year.

Thankfully, I’m passing the hosting reins onto someone else this Christmas. But that’s not the only thing I’ve passed on, as almost everyone who visited my home last year has since invested in the Storivo Shoe Organiser Box to tackle shoe clutter themselves. Especially now it’s even cheaper!

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Storivo Shoe Storage Organiser Box £15.99 at Amazon UK This shoe organiser was £16.99 when I bought it last year, and it's now £1 cheaper. It can hold a whopping 16 pairs of shoes.

Unlike many other shoe storage ideas for small spaces , this clever solution uses a foldable box design instead of a shoe rack or cabinet, which are often bulky and permanent. This space-savvy design lets you use it as a temporary solution to keep shoes tidy when you have guests.

It's a simple design, but it works. And this Amazon shoe box has 16 slots for a pair of average-sized shoes (I found larger sizes and chunkier trainers needed one slot each), plus a zippable lid and side handles, so you can move it quickly if you want to keep the hallway tidy .

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

In fact, once all my guests had arrived and safely stored their shoes last Christmas, I zipped the whole thing up and stashed it in a cupboard to keep as much usable socialising space as possible.

And although I initially folded it down after the festive period, I quickly realised how much I missed it and brought it back out. So, it works as a more permanent shoe storage solution too.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

I’d be lying if I said that this was a pretty shoe storage option, but when it comes to keeping my home clutter-free - especially when I’m autumn-proofing my tiny hallway - I always err on the side of practical rather than pretty.

After all, the main objective in any small space is to stay on top of the mess so it doesn’t overpower the tinier footprint. And so I don't trip over piles of shoes every day.

The good news is that other shoe storage alternatives are available if you don't like the look of this Amazon shoe box, though. They'll all curb the clutter this Christmas, and some are even more affordable.

Argos Home Shoe Storage Box - Natural £15 at Argos This shoe storage box is almost identical to the one I bought, and is even cheaper still! It also has space for 16 pairs of shoes, and has handles and a zip lid. Dunelm Bamboo Folding Shoe Rack £35 at Dunelm This handy shoe rack is also ideal for hosting, as it can be folded down when not in use. But when you do need it, it has five shelves for all your guests' shoes. YMYNY Small Shoe Storage Bench With Cushion £27.35 at Amazon UK This 2-in-1 storage bench is ideal for smaller hallways, as it doubles up as shoe storage and a seat for you and your guests. If you don't want the shoes on show, simply turn it around!

Don't let shoe clutter ruin your Christmas. Get ahead of the game like I did!