Primark’s £5 Christmas storage is pretty AND practical – they’ll keep your tree, baubles and wreath tidy and organised over the festive period and beyond
Plus, they're an absolute steal at just £5 each
Unless you’re a Christmas super-fan, you probably haven’t put your Christmas decorations up yet. But it’s never too early to think about your festive decoration storage, as organisers and bags will keep your decorations tidy and protected year-round.
However, storing your Christmas decorations is tricky. Baubles, wreaths, trees, and ornaments are often oddly shaped and delicate, so they need specific storage solutions that can cost a pretty penny. In fact, I’ve dreamed of owning Ruth Langsford's clever bauble storage box for years, but have never been able to afford it (it's the Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest, £279 at Balsam Hill, after all).
That’s why I was over the moon to discover that Primark had dropped the Christmas Gingham Bauble Holder (£5) - plus a whole range of other Christmas decoration storage solutions to get ahead of the game this festive period. They are ALL just £5, and I’m obsessed with the gingham design.
Primark’s new £5 Christmas decoration storage collection includes a Christmas tree bag, wreath holder, bauble holder, gift wrap organiser, lights organiser, and ceramic storage bag, so you can follow expert tips for organising your decorations. This keeps them safe and protected in the loft, extending their lifespan and letting you get the most out of them year after year. And look how cute they are!
And while Primark does offer a click and collect service for those who can head into the store, I’ve also shared some alternatives you can shop online if you don’t have a Primark local to you.
Alternatives
So, I guess you don't have to spend a fortune on Christmas decoration storage.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!