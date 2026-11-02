Unless you’re a Christmas super-fan, you probably haven’t put your Christmas decorations up yet. But it’s never too early to think about your festive decoration storage, as organisers and bags will keep your decorations tidy and protected year-round.

However, storing your Christmas decorations is tricky. Baubles, wreaths, trees, and ornaments are often oddly shaped and delicate, so they need specific storage solutions that can cost a pretty penny. In fact, I’ve dreamed of owning Ruth Langsford's clever bauble storage box for years, but have never been able to afford it (it's the Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest, £279 at Balsam Hill , after all).

That’s why I was over the moon to discover that Primark had dropped the Christmas Gingham Bauble Holder (£5) - plus a whole range of other Christmas decoration storage solutions to get ahead of the game this festive period. They are ALL just £5, and I’m obsessed with the gingham design.

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Primark’s new £5 Christmas decoration storage collection includes a Christmas tree bag, wreath holder, bauble holder, gift wrap organiser, lights organiser, and ceramic storage bag, so you can follow expert tips for organising your decorations . This keeps them safe and protected in the loft, extending their lifespan and letting you get the most out of them year after year. And look how cute they are!

Primark UK Christmas Gingham Bauble Holder £5 at primark.com With internal dividers to separate individual ornaments, this bauble box even has carry handles to make it easy to transfer in and out of the loft. Primark UK Gingham Christmas Lights Storage Organiser £5 at primark.com Tangled fairy lights irritate you every Christmas? This light organiser lets you wrap them safely around the spool, and keep them protected in a bag. Primark UK Gingham Christmas Tree Storage Bag £5 at primark.com 120cm (4ft) long, this Christmas tree storage bag has carry handles for ease and can be neatly folded up when you finally put the tree up. Primark UK Christmas Gingham Ceramic Storage Box £5 at primark.com If you want to protect your festive tableware or other ceramic ornaments, this structured storage box will do the trick. It has a neat viewing window, too. Primark UK Gingham Christmas Wreath Storage Holder £5 at primark.com Suitable for festive wreaths or garlands, a storage bag like this will keep the decorative leaves, berries, bells and pinecones from being damaged. Primark UK Gingham Gift Wrap Organiser £5 at primark.com It's difficult to keep track of festive wrapping paper, so you can store everything you need - including any bows or ribbon - in this handy storage bag.

And while Primark does offer a click and collect service for those who can head into the store, I’ve also shared some alternatives you can shop online if you don’t have a Primark local to you.

Alternatives

MaidMAX Christmas Bauble Storage Box With Adjustable Dividers £32.99 at Amazon UK With space for up to 64 baubles, this bauble storage box has four removable drawers so you can easily reach the ones you need. I love the festive colourway, too! Christmas Village Christmas Village Icicle Lights Storage Decorations Holder £11.99 at Amazon UK Although it's slightly more expensive than the Primark option, this light organiser box has space for more lights - eight strings of them, to be exact. Holiday Cheer Christmas Tree Storage Bag – Heavy Duty £28.68 at Amazon UK Christmas tree storage bags are often easier to carry than hard-shell ones, and you can pick up this heavy-duty one (for trees up to 9ft tall) for less than £30.

So, I guess you don't have to spend a fortune on Christmas decoration storage.

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