Aldi’s dropped a clever new £10 lamp that will make your home safer and cosier this autumn – it’s perfect for brightening gloomy evenings
It's one of the most affordable smart home solutions on the market
Aldi has just dropped a clever smart home product for under £10 that will make the running of your home smoother and more stylish.
In 2026, most homes will have some form of smart home ecosystem. You may have an Alexa, Ring doorbell or even a water leakage sensor under your sink (yes, they exist), and now with the launch of Aldi’s Lamp with Motion Detector (£9.99), you can add easy illumination to your list of smart home features.
Landing in stores today (3 September), Aldi’s affordable new light is suitable for use both inside and outside your home. Here’s why we think it’s a great Specialbuy.
Motion lighting is typically associated with smart security, and it’s true: it's a great choice for helping to deter thieves and keep your property safe. As the name suggests, motion detector lights illuminate when movement is detected. When positioned on the exterior of your home, or on garden paths, this can alert you to unusual comings and goings.
As Aldi’s new light is suitable for outdoor use, you can absolutely use it for this purpose. However, its indoor uses are just as good as a reason to invest in one (or a few), too.
You can use an indoor motion detector light in cupboards, porches, hallways or even to guide your way as you step through your front door. If you’re someone who hates coming home to a dark house, a motion sensor light can help you stop from stumbling around in the dark.
The Aldi Lamp with Motion Detector is available in either black or white and has three sets of lights with a PIR sensor (passive infrared sensor). A PIR sensor detects motion by measuring changes in Infrared Radiation emitted by objects in its view. In other words, it detects changes in body heat.
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The light duration lasts approximately 15 hours, and it has multiple lighting modes including: On, Off, Motion Sensor Activation or Dim Night Light, which has 30-second full brightness when motion is detected.
Now I haven’t tested Aldi’s sensor lamp myself, but I will say I am frequently impressed by their Specialbuys, most recently their autumn candles, which genuinely smell so good. Alternatively, I’ve tracked down a few more motion lamps that have great reviews, and you can shop online.
If you find yourself in Aldi this week, make sure you consider this sensor lamp for your autum lighting needs.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!