Yes, small wardrobes can be organised too – and Lakeland’s £16.99 storage solution is the key to your seasonal clothing switch-up this May

Now that the winter months have (thankfully) passed us by, it’s the perfect time to do a summer wardrobe switch-up - replacing your bulky winter clothes and coats with your warm-weather outfits. And Lakeland’s 50L Underbed Vacuum Clothes and Duvet Storage Tote Bag (£16.99 at Lakeland) is the clutter-free companion you need to get the job done properly.

Yes, one of the golden rules of organising a wardrobe is to rotate your clothes as the seasons change. It’s traditionally best to do this in the spring and then again in the autumn, removing the clothes you no longer need and replacing them with the ones you will. This will stop your wardrobe from bursting at the seams, so you know exactly what’s in there - and where to find it.

But where do you store the clothes you won’t wear while they’re not in season? Well, vacuum storage bags have long been my go-to for safe and easy clothes storage in small spaces. And while they tend to all look the same, I can understand why shoppers are raving about Lakeland’s underbed option. After all, it’s genius.

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Lakeland Vacuum Clothes and Duvet Storage Tote Bag - 50l Underbed £16.99 at Lakeland If you want to avoid Lakeland's delivery charges and you have Amazon Prime, you can also buy this on Amazon for ease.

When you have a small wardrobe, it’s well worth storing your seasonal clothes so that only the essentials are taking up space. But where storage baskets and tubs are bulky and not small-space friendly, vacuum bags can instantly make big things smaller - especially long winter coats and chunky knits.

Lakeland’s 50L Underbed Vacuum Clothes and Duvet Storage Tote Bag is so much more than just a regular vacuum bag, though, and technically it’s two bags in one. You can store your out-of-season clothes inside the inner bag, then vacuum out the air before zipping the outer bag for an extra layer of protection.

This is particularly handy for winter clothes, which are often susceptible to damage from clothes moths, dust, and moisture during storage. But by adding this extra, outer bag, you can keep your clothes in pristine condition - and pop it anywhere from under your bed to on top of your wardrobe or even in the loft if you really don’t have any extra space.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

The beauty of Lakeland’s storage bag is that it’s also big - and its 50L capacity has been designed to hold a double duvet and four pillows if you’re also looking to switch up your bedding for summer. Then, with easy-to-carry handles and a viewing window, you can also remove your clothes if you’ve realised you’ve accidentally packed something you shouldn’t, or check on their condition as the months go by.

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But if you think you have more clothes or bedding than 50L will allow - or that just seems like way too much - you’ll be happy to know that Lakeland also has this exact design in a variety of different sizes.

This includes a jumbo 87L version (from Lakeland for £19.99), or a standard 38L version (£14.99 at Lakeland). And if you’d rather not have the outer bag so you can stuff your winter clothes in an empty suitcase in the loft, you can buy the bags on their own from Lakeland - including this pack of 6 Lakeland Shrink & Store Vacuum Bags for £14.99.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Personally, I think the 50L version will be perfect for my smaller wardrobe - and I’m not the only one excited about this space-saving saviour, either.

The reviews of this Lakeland bestseller are seriously impressive, with a large share of reviewers giving it a perfect 5-star rating. One happy customer raved, ‘This is the best vacuum bag I have used,’ while another echoed this and wrote, ‘These are the best vac bags I’ve tried. They look neat and tidy and are so well protected.’

Many have also praised the outer bag for not only protecting the clothes but also protecting the vacuum bag itself.

One customer wrote, ‘I have been looking for something like this for ages. I have used previous vacuum bags, but often end up snagging the bag on something, causing it to re-inflate! The outer bag for this prevents that, and the handles make it very easy to get in and out of the cupboard.’

Wardrobe organising essentials

Joseph Joseph Orderly Long Garment Hangers, Set of 2 £17.99 at Amazon The right hangers can also make a difference. And if you plan on wearing long, flowing dresses or trousers this summer, long garment hangers like this can help immensely. Argos Home Pack of 6 Mixed Vacuum Storage Bag £10 at Argos If you're not fussed about the outer bag, Argos sells a great selection of vacuum bags in a variety of sizes to suit all of your clothing storage needs. SONGMICS Wardrobe Organizer, Set of 2 £18.50 at Amazon To keep a wardrobe organised, you also need to utilise the hanging space - and these organisers can help you do just that. Fill them with everything from your shoes to your bags and folded clothes.

So, if you’re planning on switching out your winterwear over the next few weeks, I’d definitely consider this genius Lakeland product to help keep things organised.

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