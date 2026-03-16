5 things people with a tidy under-the-stairs cupboard always have – banish clutter and maximise storage in this small-but-mighty space
Turn your 'dumping ground' into a storage space to be proud of
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I live in a small home with minimal built-in storage, but I do have a very handy (and surprisingly large) under-the-stairs cupboard. However, as it’s one of the only places to store coats, shoes, bags, cleaning products, and just about anything else that doesn’t have a proper home, it’s also the certified ‘dumping ground’ in my house. And I know I’m not alone in that.
Sure, I may dream of streamlined, organised under-the-stairs storage ideas, but the reality is that this area quickly becomes the go-to for all of the practical junk that I need to keep but don’t want on show. Because of this, I hide it all behind a door and hope that it doesn’t all come spilling out the next time I open it.
But as I’ve recently been inspired by the things people with a tidy hallway always have, I’ve decided to move on to the next logical area and tackle my chaotic under-the-stairs cupboard. So, I’ve asked my tidiest colleagues, friends and family members how they keep this dumping ground a clutter-free, organised storage area - and this is what they suggested I add.Article continues below
1. A shoe rack
I may only live with one other human (and my dog), but shoe storage is a real issue in my home thanks to my husband’s obsession with trainers. And while I swear by this £17 shoe storage solution for my hallway, I always need more - and everyone says an under-the-stairs shoe rack is the way to go.
There are so many different shoe rack options out there, from smaller shoe racks to narrow shoe storage cabinets, wall-mounted shoe racks and even modular boxes that you can configure to your own specifications. And as under-the-stairs cabinets can vary in size and awkward shapes, it’s easy enough to find one that’ll suit your space.
Shoe racks can even work if you’ve converted your under-the-stairs cupboard into a downstairs loo, as proven by our Editor-in-Chief, Heather. Without any floor space, she’s utilised her toilet door as her designated shoe storage with an over-the-door shoe rack that’s perfect for her family home.
2. Wall or door-mounted hooks
The under-the-stairs cupboard is the perfect place to store coats, jackets, backpacks, and all of the other essentials you need to grab before leaving the house. And from talking to my organised friends about the things people with a tidy under-the-stairs cupboard always have, hooks are a must-have.
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Over-the-door hooks and racks are always a safe bet if you don’t want to permanently drill hooks into your walls or doors, and they also allow you to hang heavy coats and bags without the worry that they’ll fall down if you opt for self-adhesive hooks.
However, I’ve previously used these pickpiff 6-Pack Stick on Hooks (10.99 at Amazon) to hang items in my home office, and I can vouch for how seriously heavy-duty they are. So, I’m going to buy some more and streamline my under-the-stairs space even more.
3. Storage baskets
One of the biggest struggles I face in my under-the-stairs cupboard is that a few shelves are way too high and awkwardly placed, making them hard to reach. Because of this, they become a dumping ground for a lot of random objects that I might need eventually, but don’t use very often.
Of course, I know that decluttering my under-the-stairs cupboard is the first step to calming the chaos on these shelves, but another way to curb the clutter is to use storage baskets. This way, I can separate the remaining items into categories - for example, all of my cleaning products in my basket and spare batteries/cables in another. Then, I can easily pull down each basket when I need it.
The beauty of storage baskets is that there are so many different options out there, and you can even buy baskets designed to hang from hooks - so you keep them on the wall or door if you don’t have any designated shelf space.
4. Cleaning tool organiser
As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, I have a lot of cleaning products and tools in my house - and I struggle to find space for them. So, most of them are dumped in my under-the-stairs cupboard, making the whole thing feel cluttered and unorganised. But I know many other people have a similar issue.
This is where a cleaning tool organiser can help, as these wall or door-mounted accessories can hold everything from your broom to your dustpan and brush and even your dusters and spare tea towels. They keep everything in place, without the risk of them falling over or falling onto your head when you open the door. You could even buy a vacuum stand holder if you have a cordless model.
Luckily, I already have the Joseph Joseph CleanTech Set (and the matching tool organiser that you can buy separately for £20 at Amazon), but there are so many other options out there that you can customise to the space - and the cleaning products - that you’re working with.
5. Modular storage
Under-the-stairs cupboards aren’t like spare rooms, where you have lots of 90-degree angles to work with. Some are big, some are small, and all of them are built around the shape of your staircase - which means traditional storage cabinets probably won’t work.
One thing I’ve noticed people with tidy under-the-stairs cupboards have, though, is modular storage that can be chopped and changed depending on what you need and the size of your cupboard. In most cases, these are modular storage cubes that can be stacked on top of each other and clicked together to create a fully unique unit.
Adding this extra storage to an under-the-stairs cupboard allows you to keep everything from shoes to cleaning products to important paperwork and more. You could even turn it into an extra pantry if your kitchen is bursting at the seams. And this is something I’m definitely adding to my basket…
Well, excuse me while I add these to my basket and turn my dumping ground into a tidy and organised dream space.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!