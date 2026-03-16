5 things people with a tidy under-the-stairs cupboard always have – banish clutter and maximise storage in this small-but-mighty space

I live in a small home with minimal built-in storage, but I do have a very handy (and surprisingly large) under-the-stairs cupboard. However, as it’s one of the only places to store coats, shoes, bags, cleaning products, and just about anything else that doesn’t have a proper home, it’s also the certified ‘dumping ground’ in my house. And I know I’m not alone in that.

Sure, I may dream of streamlined, organised under-the-stairs storage ideas , but the reality is that this area quickly becomes the go-to for all of the practical junk that I need to keep but don’t want on show. Because of this, I hide it all behind a door and hope that it doesn’t all come spilling out the next time I open it.

But as I’ve recently been inspired by the things people with a tidy hallway always have , I’ve decided to move on to the next logical area and tackle my chaotic under-the-stairs cupboard. So, I’ve asked my tidiest colleagues, friends and family members how they keep this dumping ground a clutter-free, organised storage area - and this is what they suggested I add.

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1. A shoe rack

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

I may only live with one other human (and my dog), but shoe storage is a real issue in my home thanks to my husband’s obsession with trainers. And while I swear by this £17 shoe storage solution for my hallway, I always need more - and everyone says an under-the-stairs shoe rack is the way to go.

There are so many different shoe rack options out there, from smaller shoe racks to narrow shoe storage cabinets , wall-mounted shoe racks and even modular boxes that you can configure to your own specifications. And as under-the-stairs cabinets can vary in size and awkward shapes, it’s easy enough to find one that’ll suit your space.

Shoe racks can even work if you’ve converted your under-the-stairs cupboard into a downstairs loo, as proven by our Editor-in-Chief, Heather . Without any floor space, she’s utilised her toilet door as her designated shoe storage with an over-the-door shoe rack that’s perfect for her family home.

Argos Home Jorn 8 Shelf Shoe Storage Rack £40 at Argos With space to store around 24 pairs of shoes, this shoe rack is ideal if you have a larger under-the-stairs cupboard. Lifewit Over the Door Shoe Organizers £16.99 at Amazon Coming in a choice of three colourways, this handy over-the-door shoe rack can hold regular shoes, and then some larger boots in the bottom pocket. Argos Home 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack £6 at Argos This shoe rack is stackable, so if you have more shoes in need of a home, you can buy more and simply stack them on top of each other.

2. Wall or door-mounted hooks

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The under-the-stairs cupboard is the perfect place to store coats, jackets, backpacks, and all of the other essentials you need to grab before leaving the house. And from talking to my organised friends about the things people with a tidy under-the-stairs cupboard always have, hooks are a must-have.

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Over-the-door hooks and racks are always a safe bet if you don’t want to permanently drill hooks into your walls or doors, and they also allow you to hang heavy coats and bags without the worry that they’ll fall down if you opt for self-adhesive hooks.

However, I’ve previously used these pickpiff 6-Pack Stick on Hooks (10.99 at Amazon) to hang items in my home office, and I can vouch for how seriously heavy-duty they are. So, I’m going to buy some more and streamline my under-the-stairs space even more.

Argos Home Pack of 3 Over the Door Hooks £9 at Argos Sturdy and made from stainless steel, these hooks will slip easily over your door and offer extra hanging space. Fulton Wall Shelf with Hooks £40 at Dunelm Offering 5 hooks and an additional shelf, this will be a welcome addition to any small under-the-stairs cupboard. Command Matte Black Double Hook (2 Pack) £15.33 at Amazon No drilling required here! These self-adhesive hooks can hang up to 1.8kg, and can be removed quickly and without a trace.

3. Storage baskets

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

One of the biggest struggles I face in my under-the-stairs cupboard is that a few shelves are way too high and awkwardly placed, making them hard to reach. Because of this, they become a dumping ground for a lot of random objects that I might need eventually, but don’t use very often.

Of course, I know that decluttering my under-the-stairs cupboard is the first step to calming the chaos on these shelves, but another way to curb the clutter is to use storage baskets. This way, I can separate the remaining items into categories - for example, all of my cleaning products in my basket and spare batteries/cables in another. Then, I can easily pull down each basket when I need it.

The beauty of storage baskets is that there are so many different options out there, and you can even buy baskets designed to hang from hooks - so you keep them on the wall or door if you don’t have any designated shelf space.

Hanging Basket £6.98 at Sostrene Grene This hanging basket is ideal for hooks in any room of the house - but particularly in the under-the-stairs cupboard for smaller bits and bobs. Woodluv Set of 3 Seagrass Storage Box with Lid £24.99 at Amazon I own these storage baskets and can vouch for both their quality and their usefulness. Three different sizes make them ideal for different items, too. Argos Home 8 Mixed Storage Boxes £20 at Argos These 8 storage boxes come in 3 different sizes, and can even be neatly stacked together when or if they're not in use.

4. Cleaning tool organiser

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Powers)

As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, I have a lot of cleaning products and tools in my house - and I struggle to find space for them. So, most of them are dumped in my under-the-stairs cupboard, making the whole thing feel cluttered and unorganised. But I know many other people have a similar issue.

This is where a cleaning tool organiser can help, as these wall or door-mounted accessories can hold everything from your broom to your dustpan and brush and even your dusters and spare tea towels. They keep everything in place, without the risk of them falling over or falling onto your head when you open the door. You could even buy a vacuum stand holder if you have a cordless model.

Luckily, I already have the Joseph Joseph CleanTech Set (and the matching tool organiser that you can buy separately for £20 at Amazon), but there are so many other options out there that you can customise to the space - and the cleaning products - that you’re working with.

Lifewit Wall Mounted Storage Solution £14.39 at Amazon This heavy-duty tool holder can be used in any under-the-stairs cupboard - or even in the garage or shed. Draper 40 x 30 x 13cm Cleaning Caddy £10.20 at Amazon A cleaning caddy is also another handy way to store your cleaning products and tools in an under-the-stairs cupboard. 3 Position Wall Mounted Mop Holder £8.99 at Amazon This tool holder can either be drilled into the wall, or for a less permanent measure you can use the included nail-free adhesive.

5. Modular storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Under-the-stairs cupboards aren’t like spare rooms, where you have lots of 90-degree angles to work with. Some are big, some are small, and all of them are built around the shape of your staircase - which means traditional storage cabinets probably won’t work.

One thing I’ve noticed people with tidy under-the-stairs cupboards have, though, is modular storage that can be chopped and changed depending on what you need and the size of your cupboard. In most cases, these are modular storage cubes that can be stacked on top of each other and clicked together to create a fully unique unit.

Adding this extra storage to an under-the-stairs cupboard allows you to keep everything from shoes to cleaning products to important paperwork and more. You could even turn it into an extra pantry if your kitchen is bursting at the seams. And this is something I’m definitely adding to my basket…

HOMIDEC 6 Cube Storage Unit £21.99 at Amazon This unit is made of 6 individual cubes that can be moved around and changed depending on your under-the-stairs setup. Argos Home 4 Drawer Wide Plastic Drawers £26 at Argos A simple unit like this is perfect for smaller items that end up in the under-the-stairs cupboard because they don't have a home elsewhere. AWTATOS Cube Storage Unit £27.99 at Amazon Modular and multi-functional, this set offers extra storage without taking up all of the space in your under-the-stairs cupboard.

Well, excuse me while I add these to my basket and turn my dumping ground into a tidy and organised dream space.