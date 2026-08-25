I don’t know about you, but opening my under-the-sink cupboard requires at least three full days of mental preparation. It’s messy, it’s chaotic, and I can guarantee the exact cleaning product I need will be right at the back. That’s why I was over the moon when I spotted Lakeland's new 2-Tier Undersink Storage Caddy (£16.99 at Lakeland) .

Yes, only last week I wrote about the things I need to organise after recently moving house , and my under-the-sink cupboard is one of the messiest of the lot. And while I know I need to invest in some proper storage if I want to be like the people with consistently tidy under-the-sink cupboards , I’ve yet to bite the bullet as my budget is pretty much non-existent right now.

The fact that Lakeland’s new storage solution will curb the clutter AND keep my purse happy at the same time is a massive tick in my book. And as I didn’t want to gatekeep, I thought I’d share this £17 bargain with you, too.

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Lakeland Lakeland 2-Tier Undersink Storage Caddy £16.99 at Lakeland This caddy will slot under your sink and help you organise all of your cleaning essentials.

This new two-tier storage system is specifically designed for those awkward under-the-sink areas, and the clever setup means that the smaller top tier can easily fit around any pipes or plumbing you have under there.

But the size difference also helps you distinguish between the best cleaning products and tools . You can pop your larger bottles on the bottom tier and your smaller tools, like scrubbers, sponges, and cleaning cloths, on the top tier.

And my favourite bit? Instead of knocking everything over to get the item you need from the back of the cupboard, you can simply pull out the bottom drawer and grab your bottle of white vinegar without making a bigger mess. This should also make it easier to see what you have, so you don’t waste money on any duplicates.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Plus, I’ve already seen how transformative these pull-out drawers can be in a clutter zone like the under-the-sink cupboard. Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather , went on her own clutter-busting mission last year and bought very similar caddies to organise her cleaning essentials .

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The exact pull-out organisers Heather used are sadly no longer available to buy, but I’d actually go as far as to say that Lakeland’s version is better anyway (sorry, Heather!).

That’s because Heather’s pull-out drawers don’t account for the inevitable wet drips that form when you pop your cleaning products and tools back in the cupboard when you’re finished with them.

Heather paired her pull-out caddy with a Lazy Susan from Amazon and some door-mounted caddies. (Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

In Heather’s trays, wet drips will settle in the trays and lead to mould and musty smells - and this will just get worse if you don't tackle it immediately.

Lakeland’s caddies, however, are made from wire mesh so the moisture can fall through to the cupboard below. You should then be able to spot it and clean it right away.

And for less than £20, what more could you really want? I’m going to snap up some for my kitchen cupboards too, as I think they’ll be perfect for my spices, packets and sauces.

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Well, I'm definitely ready to curb the clutter in my under-the-sink cupboard now!