5 things that people with a tidy ‘doom room’ always have – and how to fake an organised and practical spare room with minimal fuss (and budget)
The aim is progress, not perfection
Most of us have a ‘doom room.’ This is the awkward, spare room in our homes where we store random items that don’t have a permanent resting spot elsewhere, and it quickly becomes a dumping ground for forgotten things.
And while there are so many things people with tidy homes always have, the doom room is a very niche corner of the home that often gets ignored during regular tidying and organising sessions. But although it can be easy to shut the door and pretend the mess inside doesn’t exist, that isn’t always practical when this spare room also needs to serve as a guest bedroom, home office or hobby room.
So, take this as your sign to give it some TLC! This is what you’ll need to turn your doom room into an organised, practical space that works with your needs rather than against them.
1. Wardrobe or clothes rail
It’s important to understand your own storage needs when tidying a doom room, and if your spare bedroom always becomes an extension of your wardrobe, you need to add storage solutions that tackle this problem - instead of just piling your clothes on the bed or the floor.
And while it may sound counterintuitive to add a wardrobe to what is often one of the smallest rooms of the house, opting for a closed wardrobe can help you maintain consistently tidy clothes and offer storage space to store organised boxes, suitcases, and other items you want to remove from the floor of your doom room.
However, if you’re worried that the closed doors of a wardrobe will encourage you to simply hide mess, I’m a huge fan of clothes rails like this Argos Home Kevin Double Clothes Rail (£46 at Argos). In fact, I’ve previously written about how my clothes rail helps me stay accountable and tackle mess as soon as I spot it.
2. Sleeping space with storage
A doom room is never going to be perfect. But if you want to create a temporary guest room for friends or family members in this room, it’s important to choose your sleeping setup wisely. And in this case, it’s well worth opting for a small-space-friendly bed - with extra storage for your own use, if possible.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
The best sofa beds are a great option for those who want their doom room to become a multi-purpose space where they can craft or catch up on their hobbies, and I can’t recommend the Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed (£299 at DUSK) enough. This is actually the bed I have in my own bedroom, and the roomy storage is perfect for storing extra bedding, towels, and even shoes.
If you have a slightly larger spare room and don’t want to scrimp on a proper bed for your guests, just make sure you choose a bed frame with space underneath for underbed storage boxes, so you can keep items you need readily available but don’t want on show.
Our Sleep Editor, Amy, has crowned this sofa bed the 'best under £500.' It's a comfortable three-seater in sofa form, but a basic-but-brilliant double in bed form.
3. Over-the-door organisers
One of the best ways to create order in smaller homes and spaces is to utilise vertical space, and door organisers are ideal for doom rooms. They also don’t require any drilling or permanent hanging, so can be used in rental accommodation and even be moved from room to room if you have guests and need to quickly tidy up.
The beauty of over-the-door organisers is that there are so many different types to suit the items that you may be storing in your spare bedroom. For example, you could use this SAVERHO Over The Door Shoe Organiser (£11.99 at Amazon) to store and organise all of your family’s shoes.
There are so many more options, though, with door organisers designed specifically for towels or accessories, or with larger pockets to house anything you may need. Just remember to declutter these items regularly to ensure you’re not holding on to anything you no longer need.
4. Stackable boxes
While I love nothing more than a pretty-but-practical storage baskets that serve both storage and decor, they might not be suitable for doom rooms where you need to store a lot in a small amount of space. In this case, stackable storage boxes may suit you better.
The beauty of these stackable storage boxes - like these Really Useful 3 x 62L Plastic Storage Boxes (£33 at Argos) - is that you can stack them on top of each other to minimise the amount of floor space they take up. They also come with handles, so you can easily grab the one you want and move it, or pop them in a cupboard if you have one.
These boxes are ideal for things like seasonal decor, paperwork, and everything else that doesn’t really have a proper home organised and tidy. I’d just make sure you use labels like these Large Labels for Storage Boxes (45 pack for £6.99 at Amazon), so you know exactly what’s in them.
5. A multi-purpose desk
Whether you work exclusively from home or your kids need somewhere to do their homework (that’s not their bedroom or the dining table), a desk is always a good idea. And while the spare ‘doom room' is a good place to put it, there’s no denying that they take up a lot of space.
This is where multi-purpose desks come into play, with many options to choose from. Hideaway desks like IKEA’S BILLY bookcase with a foldable table serve as a temporary desk when you need it, but offer permanent storage in the form of a traditional bookcase. This means you don’t have to live with a full-size desk cluttering up the space.
You can also buy wall-mounted desks, or a compact dressing table that can double as a desk for when you need to take your meetings. Whatever option you choose, opt for something compact, multi-purpose, or with hidden storage you can use.
Key to a tidy office - even if it's within a doom room - is proper cable management. And these clips will keep all your wires in check.
Remember, a doom room is never going to be perfect... but you can always make it better!
If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!