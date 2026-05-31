5 things that people with a tidy freezer always have – game-changing additions that will maximise space and reduce food waste

I don’t know about you, but I’d be nothing without my freezer. It’s where I store all my leftovers, and it helps me meal prep for the week (and sometimes even months), so I’m not stuck with the never-ending question: What shall I cook? But the one thing I hate is how messy my freezer is all the time.

I’ve recently been taking inspiration from what people with tidy fridges always have, and it’s made a huge difference to the space available and the freshness of my food. And while these products and tools have been transformative, it’s fair to say that it’s made my freezer look even worse - especially as everything is just shoved in there, and the drawers get stuck every time I try to open them.

So, I’ve made it my mission to organise my freezer and invest in the things people with tidy freezers always have in theirs. And I thought I’d share them with you, too.

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1. Freezer bags

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I’ve recently been introduced to Kate Hall, a Home Food Waste Expert, who shares her freezer tips and tricks as @thefullfreezer. And one thing she swears by in her enviable freezer? Freezer bags! She uses them to freeze everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to nuts and hummus.

The beauty of reusable freezer bags is that you can freeze solids or liquids (as long as you freeze them flat first) and then store everything vertically - almost like a filing cabinet of freezables - to maximise space and even improve visibility. Then, when you want to defrost the contents, you should be able to pull the bag out without having to move anything out of the way and making a mess in the process.

To make this as efficient as possible, though, it’s a good idea to file them either by expiry date or by category. For example, vegetables with vegetables, meat with meat, and sweet stuff with sweet stuff. I’d also recommend keeping a freezer thermometer - like this Pack of 2 LCD Digital Fridge Freezer Thermometer (£7.49 at Amazon) - in there to ensure everything lasts as long as possible.

125 Pick A Bag Flat Freezer Bags - Assorted Sizes £6.99 at Lakeland These freezer bags are extremely affordable and feature a tear-off header that makes it easier than ever to bag up your food. by Amazon 1 Litre Freezer Bags with Glide Closure, Pack of 20 £1.74 at Amazon Ideal for buying in bulk, these freezer bags offer a 1L capacity and even have a label field to help you keep track of what everything is. IDEATECH Reusable Freezer Bags, 20 Pack £23.99 at Amazon Made from silicone, these reusable freezer bags are sturdier than thinner plastic ones. They come with a zip for maximum freshness, too.

2. Labels

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Let’s be honest, frozen food can be a bit of a mystery. The spaghetti bolognese you cooked three weeks ago looks like an indistinguishable orange mess when it’s frozen, and frozen soups basically all look identical when they’re bagged up. But labels can help you remove what you need from your freezer without rummaging around and knocking everything over.

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I’m a huge fan of labelling anyway and find a label maker is one of the best tools for decluttering, so using them in your freezer is a no-brainer. Especially when you can label them simply and cheaply with a freezer-safe marker pen like these Fine Tip Freezer and Label Permanent Markers (£3.99 at Lakeland).

There are so many different ways to label your freezer, too. You could label each frozen item - such as each freezer bag - so you know exactly what the food is, when it was cooked and when it expires. Or, if you organise your freezer items by drawer, you could label each drawer with its contents so you always know where everything is.