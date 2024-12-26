These are Ideal Home's bestselling air fryers of 2024 - is your favourite in the top spot?
These are the time-saving air fryers our readers have bought again and again
The period between Christmas and New Year is ripe with reflection on the 12 months that have just passed. Here at Ideal Home, we're taking advantage of the lull and embarking on a deep dive into the kitchen appliances our readers have been shopping and loving this year.
From the best air fryers to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, I have the lucky job of testing and ranking products that go the extra mile as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor. This year we've reviewed some real standout air fryers from brands like Ninja and Instant. Luckily, you must think they're pretty good too, as you've been buying them in your droves.
Here's a rundown of which products are winning the popularity contest on the Ideal Home website and links to our reviews of them so you can learn more.
Ideal Home's bestselling air fryer of 2024
This, our bestselling air fryer of last year, is clearly still the fan favourite of Ideal Home readers, with the most clicks of any of our kitchen appliances from our buying guides. It retains the title for another year of our best dual-zone air fryer and enjoyed its lowest-ever price during this year's sales, dropping to just £100. That's a total bargain for this incredible performer, as per our Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer review.
Our other bestselling air fryers
It's been another huge year of hyped-up-to-heaven Ninja releases with the biggest impact on readers by far being made by the Ninja FlexDrawer. Released in July 2023, it easily earned its place at the top of our list of the top-rated air fryers in 2024 after our reviewer awarded it 5 stars in our Ninja FlexDrawer review. I think it's the most versatile model on the market thanks to the fact that you can switch between a one or two-door configuration in a matter of seconds and its sheer amount of cooking power. It also enjoyed a huge discount on Black Friday this year, so it was a great time to shop.
This Instant air fryer comes in at such a great price, which is bound to be one of the reasons that Ideal Home readers have been enthusiastically snapping it up this year. Our Instant Vortex Plus Dual Zone Air Fryer review has the full details, but the long and short of it is that this air fryer is the affordable alternative to go for if you can't quite stretch to the price of Ninja. The viewing windows are great for allowing you to check on the progress of your dinner without disturbing it and I can personally attest to the longevity of this one too - it's the air fryer that my mum has been using solidly for years now.
It is no surprise to me to see Instant topping the lists again with this, the 4-in-1, which we think is easily the best air fryer you can buy under £100. Sure you can pick up cheap air fryers for as little as £20 in your local supermarket, but the quality is often extremely dubious. That is not the case with this buy, as detailed by our expert reviewer in our Instant 4-in-1 Air Fryer review who found that it had features that you'd usually find in much pricier buys. It also has four different cooking functions for your money, rather than just standard air frying.
There we have it - these air fryers are the undisputed top buys of our Ideal Home readers this year. Have you snapped any of them up this year?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
