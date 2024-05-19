Pantone gives the Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine a vibrant makeover to inject your kitchen with a pop of colour

Nespresso has released a very exciting and eye-catching collaboration with none other than the master of colour, Pantone. The result of the partnership is a limited-edition version of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine coloured in a mandarin orange hue with contrasting cream panels with an RRP of £109.

Nespresso is the brand responsible for our highest rated, best pod coffee machine, also created in collaboration, but this time with Sage. It’s the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista by Sage, of course - a larger (and very stylish, might we add) version of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, which is the subject of the new collab with Pantone, named Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer.

Inspired by hot European destinations popular for summer vacationing, the collaboration - which includes more than just the one coffee machine - adopts the colour palette of the likes of the Greek islands and the French Riviera. And who wouldn’t want a slice of that vibe in their kitchen coffee station all year round?

(Image credit: Nespresso x Pantone)

Nespresso x Pantone Vertuo Pop coffee machine

Pantone is known for its authority on colour, each year dictating what the shade of the moment is going to be with its Pantone Colour of the Year reveal – 2024 is the year of ‘Peach Fuzz’. So it’s not at all surprising that Nespresso would allow the Pantone team to give its products their colourful touch.

This is also not the first time that Nespresso has partnered with another company for a gorgeous remake of its products. Just last year, Nespresso collaborated with Liberty to reimagine the Vertuo coffee machine.

And just like last time, the new collection includes some additional accessories alongside the star of the show that is the updated Nespresso Pantone Limited Edition Vertuo Pop coffee machine. Among those accessories is the Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug in Mandarin Orange for £25 and an Ice Cube Tray in the same shade, selling for £8, to get your cold brew perfectly chilled for the summer months.

One downside of purchasing this coffee machine is that it’s only available to those that sign up to the Nespresso Plus subscription for the Nespresso coffee pods. But that is a general downside of opting for any of the Nespresso coffee machines as you can only use the Nespresso coffee capsules with every Nespresso machine.

But Nespresso partly makes up for it. For one, it offers the machine discounted down to £59 (from the original £109). And secondly, the Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer range also includes limited-edition, summer-ready coffee flavours, designed specifically for cold brew. Doesn’t Sunny Almond Vanilla Flavour Over Ice or Coconut Flavour Over Ice sound delicious?