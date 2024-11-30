8 signs it’s time to replace your air fryer - the red flags you shouldn’t ignore, according to appliance experts

As someone who doesn’t remember the last time she used her actual oven (yes, really), you won’t often hear me say a bad word about air fryers. But while I use this nifty appliance every day without fail, even I know that all good things must come to an end. That’s why you should always take note of the signs it’s time to replace your air fryer.

Although the best air fryers can offer years of quick and easy cooking and delicious food, air fryers typically only last between 3-5 years - but one of the things you should know before buying an air fryer is that this isn’t always guaranteed. The quality of the air fryer, how often you use it, how you care for it, and sometimes a sheer lack of luck can also lead to its early demise.

That’s why I’ve contacted appliance experts to understand the signs it’s time to replace your air fryer, so you know when it's time to replace yours. After all, ignoring these red flags could have disastrous consequences for your food and your home.

1. The cooking quality has decreased

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

One of the main reasons our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary , would always choose an air fryer over a halogen oven is that you just can’t beat the crispiness you can achieve with an air fryer.

But even the best air fryer for chips has a lifespan, and if you’ve noticed the cooking quality of your food has decreased - whether that be floppy bacon or soggy chips - this may be an indication that you need to replace your air fryer.

Isabella Forgione, air fryer expert at AO.com , explains, ‘This is caused over time where your air fryer’s heating element and fan can lose efficiency and power. Next time you’re popping the air fryer on, check for uneven browning or inconsistent texture of your food.’

If that’s the case, you’ll have to replace your air fryer - for the sake of your food and the safety of the appliance as a whole.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. The non-stick coating is damaged

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

Although this isn’t the case across the board, a large majority of air fryers come with a non-stick basket insert - another one of the reasons why you don’t necessarily need to use oil when cooking in an air fryer. But if this coating is damaged, it could be a sign that you need to replace your air fryer.

That’s because any damage to the non-stick coating can cause it to peel or chip off, meaning it’ll cover your food, and you’ll eventually end up eating it. And while Teflon is considered non-toxic, nobody wants to ingest small pieces of plastic on a regular basis.

Plus, Isabella says, ‘Unfortunately, once the coating has started peeling the damage is irreparable, and there’s little to be done other than replacing your air fryer.’ And a lack of non-stick coating in your air fryer can also build up burnt residue, making it impossible to clean your air fryer .

3. There are visible signs of wear and tear

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Wear and tear is expected after a while - especially if your air fryer gets regular use. In fact, this is something Molly, Ideal Home’s very own Queen of Air Fryers, has experienced herself.

She said, ‘The first problem I ran into with my air fryer, which at the time was the Instant Dual Zone, was that the crisper plates started to show real signs of wear and tear. I was using my air fryer every day and I am guilty of cooking with a fair amount of oil, so the rubber on the edges of the crisper plate started to get gummy and gross. The plate itself also suffered after multiple battles with washing up liquid a day.’

Molly added that this was the first sign she needed to give her air fryer a proper health check, as the damage was hard to ignore. In the end, she upgraded her air fryer and replaced it with a newer model. So, you might have to do the same.

4. It’s started to smell

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

We've already touched on the topic of cleaning, but not cleaning your air fryer properly (have you tried the air fryer dishwasher tablet cleaning hack yet?) can also lead to some funky smells. But if you maintain a strict cleaning schedule and your air fryer still smells, this could be a sure sign that you need to replace it.

In fact, it’s best to have a little sniff of your air fryer during and after every use, just to make sure that nothing is amiss - as this could be caused by anything from burnt food and dried oil to a faulty electrical component that could be a serious safety hazard.

Isabella adds, ‘These smells could ruin your mealtime and unfortunately progressively get worse through time – your air fryer will need to be replaced.’

5. It’s started to smoke

(Image credit: Future)

Smoking electrical appliances isn't something that can be taken lightly. In some cases, a smoking air fryer may simply be caused by excess oil in the basket, but excessive smoke or even flames is obviously a serious health and safety risk.

Safety experts at Direct365 explain, 'If your air fryer is clean, overheating or smoking could be a result of loose or poor connections as they can cause sparks or electrical arcing which can ignite any nearby flammable materials, such as tea towels, tablecloths as well as certain foods.'

They add, 'Poor connections can also create short circuits which can cause damage to the air fryer and result in fuses blowing and an increased risk of causing electrical shocks and therefore a risk to anyone using the air fryer.'

This is something that Ideal Home’s Social Media Editor, Emilie Mendham , experienced first-hand when her air fryer essentially went up in smoke when she tried to toast a bagel.

Admittedly, she believes this was her sister’s fault when she borrowed it and left grease in the bottom of the appliance without cleaning it. But when an electrical appliance has started to smoke - or even set on fire - it’s just not worth using it anymore. The risk is too high, and it’s a sure sign that it’s time to replace your air fryer.

6. It’s making strange noises

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

Air fryers can make a fair amount of noise - this is totally normal and something you'll be used to if you’ve opted for an air fryer over an oven . But if your air fryer has started to sound louder than normal or it’s making strange noises you’ve never heard before, this could be a serious red flag.

It’s highly likely that you have food stuck to the fan, or if you have a Ninja air fryer, you may simply need to clean the Ninja air fryer heating element. However, it may be that you have a bigger problem at hand.

Strange noises coming from your air fryer may indicate that the motor or fan is damaged beyond repair, which will get progressively worse if not addressed as soon as possible. If this is the case, it's time for a replacement.

7. There’s been a loss of functionality

(Image credit: Future)

Sticky air fryer buttons? Timer no longer working? Display screen flashing on and off all the time? The controls of an air fryer can make or break the appliance, and if there’s been a loss of functionality, it may be time to say goodbye to your trusty air fryer once and for all.

After all, air fryer buttons and controls need to be reliable for a safe and efficient operation, and a loss of functionality can ruin a meal in minutes - and it can even affect how much it costs to run an air fryer .

And while there may simply be a loose connection somewhere, you can probably buy a new air fryer for the same price as getting someone to fix it.

8. It just doesn’t suit you anymore

(Image credit: Future)

Although many of the signs it’s time to replace your air fryer revolve around health, safety, and cooking quality, sometimes you may simply outgrow your air fryer - or you may have bought the wrong one in the first place. This is extremely common, especially as new, innovative air fryers are released almost monthly.

So, replacing your air fryer may be worth it if your air fryer is too small for your family’s needs, it doesn’t offer the smart features you want, or you’ve moved house, and the aesthetic of your old air fryer just doesn’t suit your new kitchen.

Just make sure that you do your research to understand what size air fryer you need , whether a connected air fryer has all of the features you want, and whether aesthetic air fryers - like the Our Place Wonder Oven - tick all of your boxes before you buy it. If you need help choosing, we highly rate the below models:

FAQs

Is my air fryer supposed to make noise?

Yes, air fryers are supposed to make a noise, as this is a sure sign that the air fryer is working. The motor and the fan typically cause this noise, and it’s impossible to find an air fryer that doesn’t make a noise. Some air fryers are louder than others, though.

However, it’s important to keep an eye on the noise of your air fryer. If you hear a noticeable change in your air fryer's noises, it could be a sign that something is broken and needs to be replaced.

What is a good alternative to an air fryer?

Although they are a popular appliance in the UK, there are many alternatives to an air fryer, and these include:

Halogen ovens : Generally regarded as a cheaper alternative to an air fryer .

: Generally regarded as a . Multi-cookers: Many of the best multi-cookers also have an air frying feature.

Many of the also have an air frying feature. Integrated oven: Every kitchen has one of these, but it is more expensive to run than an air fryer.

Is now the time to check your air fryer?