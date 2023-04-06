Celebrity organisers, The Style Sisters, reveal their top toy storage solution for a tidy living room

Celebrity professional organisers, the Style Sisters, share their favourite toy storage solutions for keeping a tidy living room without compromising on aesthetics.

If you share a home with children but don't have the luxury of a nursery or a playroom, then it won't be long until it feels like you can't go anywhere without seeing a sea of toys in the corner of your eye.

If you're in need of an easy living room storage idea to curb the kids' clutter, look no further.

(Image credit: James Rudland for Style Sisters)

The Style Sisters' top toy storage solution

It's no surprise that toys can take up a lot of space, and oftentimes, the size of storage you'd need to hide those toys can be quite 'colourful, bright, and don't really fit into most people's living aesthetics,' note the organising duo, Style Sisters (opens in new tab).

'This is why we've brought out certain aspects of our product range. We've brought out large boucle baskets so you can have them placed nicely in your living room.'

(Image credit: James Rudland for Style Sisters)

The Style Sisters add, 'They're going to match your decor that you've got going on, they're not going to be too bright and bulbous, and they're going to store the toys in them as well.'

Admittedly, boucle furniture is easily one of our favourite living room trends, so we're pretty happy to oblige if it means we can marry functionality and style in the best way possible.

(Image credit: James Rudland for Style Sisters)

The Boucle Storage Bag from their first-ever collection is available to shop at Next (opens in new tab) and Very (opens in new tab) for £26 and comes in both cream (opens in new tab) and black (opens in new tab), so you can decide whichever works best for your space.

And if you do have the luxury of a playroom or aren't so opposed to adding a little bit of personality into your little one's space, the organising duo's collection also includes a Felt Storage Box with PU Lettering, displaying the words 'play', for £14 on Very (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: James Rudland for Style Sisters)

Just because you're catering for your children's toys doesn't mean you have to wave goodbye to your living room colour scheme.

Overall, the Style Sisters' best advice is to match your storage baskets or cabinets to your chosen aesthetic. It's all your choice, so have a blast with it – even with toy storage.