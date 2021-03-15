We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi shoppers will be thrilled to know that the supermarket has launched a brand new range of beds and chairs for our furry friends. The Aldi dog beds come in a scalloped style to match the human-sized Aldi beds and chairs launched last year.

They’ll be a very cute and practical addition to the homes of dog lovers – and they’re also suitable for cats. We predict these gems will sell out in no time, so don’t delay adding them to your basket!

First came the coveted Aldi scalloped chair that is the perfect dupe for the Oliver Bonas scalloped chair. Now not only are there beds to match but you can also get mini furniture for your four-legged friends.

We think the dog beds and chairs would work perfectly in a conservatory or living room, giving pets a luxurious spot to sleep in. The chairs come at an affordable price tag of £39.99, and the beds are reasonable too at just £44.99 each. If you already have your own chair or bed, it’d be rude not to match…

Aldi scalloped dog chair

Aldi has a range of different plush dog beds that you can browse on its website, but these latest scalloped additions are available online only. The Grey Scalloped Pet Chair is currently marked as sold out on the website, but it’s worth checking back in case it comes back into stock.

No doubt many bargain lovers with a Mrs Hinch-inspired grey living room have already snapped these up, but fingers crossed they’ll be back. Luckily, it also comes in pink, which will also work well with a grey colour scheme.

Aldi scalloped dog bed

Buy now: Grey Scalloped Pet Bed, £44.99 at Aldi

The matching dog bed to Aldi’s first scalloped bed comes in chic grey or blush pink, and measures approximately 75 x 45 x 40cm. It’s made of velvet material and has a removable cushion and rounded pine legs.

Buy now: Pink Scalloped Pet Bed, £44.99 at Aldi

We haven’t been this excited about an Aldi Specialbuy since the news of its gorgeous rattan furniture.

Will you be picking one of these up?