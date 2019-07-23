It’s set to get hot. Heatwave hot in fact with record-breaking temperatures, of up to 37 degrees, here in the UK. Hotter still are the latest Wowcher deals for the garden.

All ideal to help us keep cool they include the most magnificent rainbow sprinkler, along with watersides and swimming pools.

Now who else can relate to running through the garden sprinkler as a child?? Upgrade those happy memories, fast-forwarding to the present day when those sprinklers are now giant inflatable rainbows and unicorns!

What a fabulous way to keep the children entertained, now schools out. And more importantly keep them cool during the heatwave.

Thanks to the latest Wowcher deal it’s also a complete bargain…

Wowcher deal of the week: Rainbow sprinkler

Aimed at children, obviously, but we’d happily run through this arch of cooling water right now!

The description informs us the rainbow sprinkler is ‘made from environmentally friendly PVC’. It stands at 170cm in height and measures 238cm across.

Today Wowcher are offering this giant inflatable rainbow sprinkler for just £29, saving you 64 per cent off, CN Direct Biz’s price of £79.99 (correct as of 18.6.19). That saving leaves you with a healthy pot of gold left over.

Buy now: Inflatable Rainbow Sprinkler, £29, Wowcher

Video Of The Week

Last year we were loving pool inflatables, especially of the unicorn and flamingo variety. While these are both still hugely popular sprinkler is the buzz word for 2019. With Supermarkets like Aldi and Tesco offering amazing deals on their versions, but not quite as good as this Wowcher deal.

Somewhere over the rainbow there are great deals to be had!

If you want the rainbow to shine in your own garden don’t hesitate, get this amazing sprinkler while you can at this price.