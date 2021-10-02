We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

October is the season of pumpkins, however, this year they are getting a pretty makeover. The B&M pastel pumpkin decorations have gone down a storm on Instagram, with shoppers eager to get their hands on one, or 20.

Halloween decorating ideas are already set to look a little different this year. Instead of the regular orange and black, according to research by Etsy, pastel and pink colours are on the rise – with a 123% rise in searches for pink Halloween items.

It’s therefore no surprise that the B&M pastel coloured pumpkins have gone down a treat among shoppers for doorscapes and dining table decoration ideas.

B&M pastel pumpkin decorations

When B&M posted an image of its new pastel pumpkins on Instagram, captioned ‘We’re going pumpkin mad this season’ they created a big stir. It seemed B&M fans were ready for the pumpkin mania as the posted clocked up over 19k likes.

‘WHhh I want them so bad,’ commented one fan. ‘Pumpkin goals,’ wrote another.

One keen shopper revealed she’d already been to three shops hunting for these adorable pastel-hued decorations.

Part of a new Harvest Collection, the range includes different size faux pumpkins. From teeny tiny to life-size, and a whole host of sweet pastel colours, along with the traditional orange.

Whether you group them together, style them outside as part of a doorscape trend, or add them to a window ledge, we can’t get enough of the pretty colours and sweet gold stems. Starting at just £2.50 for the smallest size, they are a bargain way to brighten up your home this autumn.

The decorations are available in two styles, flat and tall; each available in a small and large size. The large array in shape and size, will make styling a bundle of them particularly effective.

While you can settle for a collection of pink pumpkins, the B&M pastel pumpkin decorations are also available in orange, green, beige and white. The pink version will look lovely paired with a traditional orange for a colour clash, or with gold and white for a pretty feminine look.

Alternatively, the pale green pumpkin will allow you to play with one of the biggest paint trends of the season. It will look lovely paired with the beige and white pumpkins, or an arrangement of pampas grass or dried flowers.

For an extra splash of sparkle to your display, there is a glittery gold pumpkin. It wouldn’t be a Halloween display without a little dash of glittery magic now would it?

The pumpkin decorations are currently available to buy in-store. However, you might want to ring ahead to check you’re not disappointed if your local store doesn’t have them in stock.

No more decaying pumpkins on your doorstep – these ones will last and you can bring them out year after year.