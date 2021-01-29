We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Through lockdown, having a few small things to look forward to really helps us through, like finally being able to get a haircut, dinner parties and the second series of Bridgerton on Netflix.

We binged the eight-episode Regency-era drama based on Julia Quin’s novels in our millions and came out the other side with an inclination towards traditional, Georgian decor.

While we may not wish to replicate the interiors of the Bridgerton family home to a tee, as a nation we’re now far more likely to consider a bit of gold gilt, a Roman blind or pale blue wallpaper. Or, in fact, a statement four-poster bed.

Argos has seen a 112% increase in the popularity of its four-poster beds between November 2020 to Jan 2021. Plus, sales of Habitat’s Blissford Four Poster Beds are up by 300%, thanks to the Bridgerton effect.

The Black Blissford poster bed, which comes in pine, white or black, recently launched on Habitat and Argos as part of their spring/summer range. Traditionally seen as an old-fashioned and rather over-the-top choice, the four-poster is evidently having a bit of a moment.

Buy now: Black Habitat Blissford four-poster bed, £400, Argos

‘In the past, four-poster beds may have been seen as a bit of an extravagance and typically only available at a high cost from boutique furniture shops. No longer reserved for stately homes, our Blissford four-poster bed is appealing to young city dwellers who look to add a bold design statement to the bedroom but at great value,’ explains Chris Lunn, Senior Furniture Buyer for beds at Argos and Habitat.

It’s definitely something of a ‘Marmite’ product, but if you’re looking to make a statement, it could be the way to go.

The bed should always hold the command position in the bedroom according to the rules of feng shui, making it the focal point. A four-poster can’t help but be the centre of attention in any room.

Buy now: White Habitat Blissford four-poster bed, £400, Argos

The Loose Women ladies have waded into the debate surrounding the four-poster bed. Ruth Langsford admitted that the ‘old, dusty’ beds make her think of Henry VII, while Brenda Edwards raved about them.

‘It is about the period drama, you’re romanced, you’re ravished. You see that four-poster and you know what the deal is,’ she said.

We also saw the revival of the sleigh bed following Bridgerton’s release. These grand, luxurious bed frames with their curved wood headboards and footboards are something we can get on board with.

‘Sleigh beds are a beautifully versatile choice as the curved edges exude regal sophistication that is sure to stand the test of time,’ explains Jonathan Warren, director at bed specialist Time4Sleep.

As for the four-poster? The more we think about it, the more we want one.