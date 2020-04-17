We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The famous elusive street artist, Banksy, has jumped on the DIY trend and given his bathroom a makeover. However, we’re not sure whether to be inspired or disgusted by this Banksy bathroom.

The artist took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share images of his latest work of art, captioned: ‘My wife hates it when I work from home.’ And we can see why.

Working from home has been given a whole new meaning by Banksy whose photo showed rats scurrying across what is assumed to be the artists home bathroom. Not real ones though, these are the dark cheeky characters who have featured in several of the artist’s pieces of work.

Nine rats appear in total wreaking havoc in the spartan bathroom. One rat is depicted swinging from a towel rail, splashing toothpaste up the wall. While two other rat’s team up to knock the bathroom mirror to one side.

In the mirror, another cheeky rat can be seen counting down the days in lockdown using red lipstick. Another is making a dash for it on a roll of toilet paper.

The artist is famous for his street art murals in places such as Bristol, London, New York and Palestine. His work has sold for millions at auction, with his last piece of work selling for £9,879,500. However, despite is fame, Banksy’s identity has remained a mystery.

Video Of The Week

Banksy’s Instagram post has already clocked up 1,863,604 likes in less than 16 hours. The bathroom artwork is witty and playful, oozing dark humour. But, we must admit it’s not one we think we’ll be copying in our own homes. Looking too long at the bathroom picture has us itching to pull on our cleaning gloves and giving the room a good Hinch-ing.

What do you think about this Bansky bathroom? Is it an ingenious work of art, or your worst nightmare?