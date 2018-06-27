Ideal Home loves...

When the weather is this good how could our weekly round-up be anything but tropical themed?

You’d think us Brits were solar powered given how energetically we fire up the BBQ and prepare the Pimm’s jug at the first sign of sun. Maybe it’s to get that holiday feeling? Or maybe it’s simply that we don’t see it frequently enough, therefore we race to embrace it.

In the spirit of ‘making hay while the sun shines’ let’s go alfresco for the foreseeable and celebrate the sunshine hours. Make every outdoor experience feel like a tropical party!

Here are our pick of the best ‘tropicool’ accessories on sale right now…

Tropical tumblers

Cater for cocktail hour! Sip your favourite tipple from these totally cool, totally tropical tumblers! These gorgeous glasses, part of the ‘fun glassware range’ come in a variety of fab prints – Toucan, Watermelon and Banana. The gilded gold detailing on the rim helps to add a little bit of glitz the designs.

Buy now: Fun Flamingo Tumbler, £5, John Lewis

Tropical Fiesta accessories

Even the simplest of tasks becomes a treat when the weather is nice, eating outside for example – suddenly mealtimes are that little bit more exotic. Especially when you set the scene with a little help from talking tables. New to the extensive party collection for this summer is the Tropical Fiesta collection. With everything from paper plates and cups to bold bunting, this range has all you need to throw a totally tropical party!

Buy now: Tropical Fiesta collection, from £3, Talking Tables

Tropical melamine

For when paper just won’t cut it go for melamine accessories instead. Wilko has just the thing, at amazingly low price points too.

Buy now: Tropical Melamine picnic accessories, from £1.50, Wilko

Tropical palm print

What summer gathering is complete without something refreshingly chilled to quench a thirst? Whether that’s pina coladas or non-alcoholic punch it’s best served in style. And that would be easily achieved with the help of this pretty cool palm tree set from Paperchase.

Buy now: Palm Tree Carafe, £16, Paperchase

Tropical photo props

Of course you’ll want to add any sunny soiree to your Instagram story right?! Make it that little bit more fun with the addition of these simple yet brilliant tropical photo props. What’s not to love about a selfie with a Sombrero hat on a stick and an Aperol spritz? #lols

Buy now: Tropical Hot Summer Party Photo Booth Props, £7.50, Ginger Ray at Not on the High Street

Tropical tealights

Create the perfect ambience with simple candle light. We can never stress enough, a simple candle has the power to completely transform the feel of any space. Less can be more but we say for summer gatherings go more. Line the dining table with this fabulously flamboyant set – to add colour during the day and light by evening.

Buy in store only: Tropical Tealight Holders, £2.50 each, Debenhams