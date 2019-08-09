Ideal v Great Deal – update bathrooms with these stylish accessories

If you’re looking to update your bathroom we’re here to introduce you to key simple accessories, that can make a huge difference. Better still we’ve cleverly found lookalikes to help you get the look, no matter your budget.

If you’re not in the market for complete decor overhaul, changing bathroom accessories and essentials are a great place to start for a whole new look. Adding a splash of colour to an all-white bathroom suite can make all the difference.

Read for more inspiration: Before and after: This bathroom makes the most of a small, narrow space



Create a timeless modern-chic feel for bathrooms with natural textures, global patterns and sun-baked hues. Throw in a touch of monochrome too, to give the look a contemporary of-the-moment edge.

Natural textures are taking over our homes right now, making this mirror a winning buy. Either of these cool woven mirrors are on the money when it comes to adding a stylish touch. And speaking of money, the only real difference is the price.

Buy now

Ideal: Woven Cane Mirror, £65, Amara

Great Deal: Bamboo Oval Wall Mirror, £45.95, Made in Design

Add a splash of colour to your sink with a simple sandstone or a hint of blush pink.

Buy now

Ideal: Pale Pink Sandstone Soap Dispenser, £18; Toothbrush Holder, £14, both Debenhams

Great Deal: Pink Treasured Soap Dispenser, £4; Tumbler, £3, both Wilko

Plants are taking over indoors, particularly in bathrooms. Give your plant the perfcet stand to show it off in style – whatever your budget.

Buy now

Ideal: Geometric Plant Stand, £60, Next

Great Deal: Patterned Plant Pot On Wooden Legs, £39.99, Very

Video Of The Week

It’s amazing the transformation even just a new set of towels can have in a bathroom. They can instantly add colour and pattern to any scheme. Because they need washing and changing frequently, there’s also no commitment to any one look – mix it up as you the mood takes you.

Buy now

Ideal: Christy Maroc Towels, £20 each, House of Fraser

Great Deal: Stripe Towels, from £4 each, George Home

Feature as seen in the August 2019 issue of Ideal Home.